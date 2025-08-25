Scouting the Sixers' competition: Cleveland Cavaliers trying to finally get over the hump

While the Sixers still have some business to attend to before their offseason can be complete, most of their Eastern Conference cohorts have just about wrapped up their work ahead of the 2025-26 season in the fall.

Now is as good of a time as ever to survey the landscape of an Eastern Conference that has lost a pair of championship-caliber teams due to superstar injuries. Very few sure things exist in the conference this year, and there is plenty of opportunity for new contenders to arise.

The Sixers are running back a roster fairly similar to the one that finished out last season in hopes of improved health and continued development from younger players propelling them back into contention. But how have the teams they will have to surpass changed over the summer?

Up next: the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose remarkable 64-18 performance in last year's regular season was rendered irrelevant by yet another playoff flameout for a core with quite a few of them now. There is no doubt the Cavaliers enter 2025-26 with the highest floor of any team in the Eastern Conference, but they must prove they have what it takes to win at the highest level.

Roster changes

Cleveland declined to make any drastic changes to their roster, even though they surely could have gotten a haul for someone like Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen. Ultimately, they believe Garland and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt with Allen and Evan Mobley manning the middle give them the best chance to win a championship. Their regular season success is inarguable, but their continued playoff failures -- Allen in particular had struggled in those spots -- has raised questions. But they will have a very similar team next year, with the main change from last season coming at backup point guard.

Added: Lonzo Ball (trade), Larry Nance Jr. (free agency), Tyrese Proctor (No. 49 pick in NBA Draft)

Retained: Sam Merrill

Extended: none

Lost: Ty Jerome, Isaac Okoro, Javonte Green, Chuma Okeke

Well above the punitive second apron, the Cavaliers had extremely limited financial resources with two key free agents. Backup point guard Ty Jerome and reserve sharpshooter Sam Merrill each were set to test the open market, but when the Cavaliers traded their former lottery pick Okoro to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Ball, it became clear that their focus was retaining Merrill and not Jerome.



Ball will not provide any of the shot creation Jerome could off the dribble, but he will bring valuable connective passing, terrific smarts and versatile defense. Ball slotting in as a third guard in a lineup between Garland, Mitchell, Mobley and Allen figures to be one of Cleveland's more intriguing five-man units, even if it is not a starting lineup.

Depth chart projection

The Cavaliers are down a rotation player from last year, but Okoro never earned much trust in the playoffs regardless. Trade deadline acquisition De'Andre Hunter figures to reenter the Sixth Man of the Year Award race, and the steady Dean Wade will become slightly more important. If Nance is healthy, he is a useful third center, but will likely not be part of their primary rotation as Mobley and Allen have their minutes staggered a decent bit.

This figures to be an elite rotation regardless:

PG SG SF PF C Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Evan Mobley Jarrett Allen Lonzo Ball Sam Merrill De'Andre Hunter Dean Wade Larry Nance Jr. Craig Porter Jr. Tyrese Proctor Jaylon Tyson







Cleveland's nine main pieces are all impressive, but even their depth has some promise. Jaylon Tyson did not get to play much as a rookie, but could be a more than serviceable wing if called upon. Craig Porter Jr. once swung a game in the Cavaliers' favor in Philadelphia; Porter is more than ready for an opportunity as consistent minutes. Given Ball's injury history, Porter seeing an increased role feels inevitable.

Sixers ties

Nobody on Cleveland's roster has spent time with the Sixers, but Nance's brother, Pete, did play for the team last year, signing a pair of two-way contracts during the winter and eventually being waived after the trade deadline. He ended up landing with the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-way deal.

The older Nance brother did have some praise for Sixers center Adem Bona back in May:

