More Sports:

June 18, 2024

NBA rumors: Sixers work out Sam Dekker, other veterans

According to multiple reports, the Sixers have recently worked out at least four former NBA players.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Dekker 6.18.24 Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Among a handful of NBA veterans who recently worked out with the Sixers, according to reports: former first-round pick Sam Dekker.

According to reports from John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia and Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers recently held a private workout that included at least four former NBA players: wings Sam Dekker and Stanley Johnson, guard/forward Jarrett Culver and center Tony Bradley.

Dekker, 30, was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets -- when Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was in charge of the team. He last played an NBA game in October of 2021, his lone appearance as a member of the Toronto Raptors. In addition to the Rockets and Raptors, Dekker has spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

Johnson, 28, was the No. 8 pick in the same year, ultimately falling out of favor with the Detroit Pistons before spending time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. Johnson has long been a tantalizing athlete and defensive player, but has never been able to consistently show signs of viability on the offensive end of the floor. Johnson last saw NBA action in 2022-23.

Culver, 25, was the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, a player many thought fit today's ideal mold for a two-way guard/wing hybrid. Culver stands at 6-foot-6 and was believed to be a capable ball-handler, but never made a strong impression in the NBA. He failed to live up to the Minnesota Timberwolves' hopes and had brief tenures with the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks. Culver did not play in the NBA in 2023-24.

Bradley, 26, is a familiar name, as he spent a handful of months with the Sixers a few years back: he was the Sixers' return when they traded Zhaire Smith to the Detroit Pistons. Bradley rarely made noteworthy appearances in Philadelphia, and soon after he started receiving opportunities, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a package that netted the Sixers veteran guard George Hill. Bradley, a first-round pick of the Utah Jazz in 2017, has also played for the Chicago Bulls, where he made his most recent NBA appearance in 2022-23.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia NBA Free Agency Rumors Philadelphia 76ers NBA Free Agency Daryl Morey

Videos

Featured

Limited - Day Trippin in Jersey

10 great day trip destinations in New Jersey
Limited - Music Boston

Discover the heartbeat of Boston — a city alive with music

Just In

Must Read

Weather

As Philly prepares for a heat wave, here's where to stay cool
Philly pool cooling centers

Sponsored

Nearly 1,500 WSFS associates volunteer across the region for 'We Stand for Service Day'
Limited - WSFS - Cradles to Crayons

Prevention

Kevin Jonas had a basal cell carcinoma removed; here's how the skin cancer is treated, and how to spot it
kevin jonas skin cancer

History

This lantern is a relic from the Philly fire department's early days
Fireman's Hall Museum

Phillies

Where the Johan Rojas experiment went wrong and what comes next in center field
Rojas 6.16.24

Festivals

A Phillies game, art markets and parties: Your guide to Philly Pride Month's fourth week
Phillies Pride Night

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved