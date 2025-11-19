Sixers power ranking roundup: Is Quentin Grimes a Sixth Man of the Year contender?

Everyone is scared to get too excited about this Sixers team. Can you blame them?

After all, these are the Sixers known for breaking hearts and leading fans to believe another shoe is about to drop. But in 2025-26, they are on pace to win 50 games through about 15 percent of the season.

It is not an irrefutable piece of evidence that this will be a successful season, but it is already a whole lot more than the team was able to accomplish last year. That has to count for something, right?

As always, let's see where our friends in the national media land on the Sixers in our weekly power ranking roundup:

NBA.com: 15 (no change from last week)

Before the Sixers won yet another game as time expired on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers, writer John Schuhmann touched on the team's propensity for playing games that go down to the wire – and their defensive success in those situations.

"The Sixers won another close game against the Celtics on Tuesday, when Justin Edwards went off from 3-point range and Kelly Oubre Jr. had the game-winning tip-in w ith less than 10 seconds left. Ten of their 12 games have been within five points in the last five minutes , and they’ve allowed just 61 points on 73 clutch defensive possessions (84 per 100)." [NBA.com]

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse recently joked that he feels this is how the entire season will be for the Sixers no matter who plays or how the first three quarters of games transpire. But the Sixers won on the back of another terrific closing effort as a defense on Monday. Speaking of...

ESPN: 13 (no change from last week)

ESPN's writers were asked to choose the most important role player for each team, and Tim Bontemps went with Quentin Grimes for the Sixers, arguing that the 25-year-old guard playing on the qualifying offer should be an early contender for one of the league's individual awards:

"Grimes is not only the most important bench player on the 76ers, but he's a strong candidate, through the first month of the season, to win the league's Sixth Man of the Year award. Grimes has picked up right where he left off after coming over from the Mavericks at last season's trade deadline, averaging 16.8 points and hitting 40% of his 3s while attempting upward of six per game." [ESPN]

It is hard to argue with this, particularly because Grimes' timely and efficient scoring is not the only thing he has brought to this group. Grimes has arguably been the best perimeter defender on the Sixers in 2025-26, including pivotal stops against James Harden in the second half on Monday.

Grimes has struggled a bit of late when asked to create for others consistently, but the eventual return of an optimized Jared McCain will relieve him of some of those playmaking responsibilities.

The Athletic: 15 (-2 from last week)

Law Murray's power rankings, which also came before the Sixers knocked off the Clippers, focused on key injuries for each team. He had no shortage of options here, but landed on Paul George right before the nine-time All-Star made his return against his former team:

"...the 76ers simply need to get some relief for NBA minutes leader Tyrese Maxey — and, while we’re at it, VJ Edgecombe as well... It feels like it still might be a while until the 76ers have all of their pieces rolling at the same time." [The Athletic]

Even as George came back for his first appearance of the year, a massive wing vacancy opened up when Kelly Oubre Jr. hurt his left knee. Embiid is doubtful to make his return on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors as of this writing in the morning; the former NBA MVP has played in six of the team's 13 games. Jared McCain appears very far away from getting back to himself. It makes the Sixers' 8-5 record a lot more impressive.

