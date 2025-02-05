More Sports:

February 05, 2025

Source: Sixers trading KJ Martin, two second-round picks to Detroit Pistons

KJ Martin joins former Sixers Tobias Harris and Paul Reed with the Detroit Pistons.

By Adam Aaronson
KJ Martin's Sixers tenure has come to an end.

The Sixers have struck a deal to shed the $7.9 million salary of 24-year-old forward KJ Martin. According to a source, the team is trading Martin to the Detroit Pistons along with two second-round picks -- those of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2027 and the Dallas Mavericks in 2031.

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer was first to report that Martin would land with the Pistons.

In moving Martin's salary off their books, the Sixers now project to finish below the NBA's luxury tax threshold.

Martin, who is in the first season of a two-year, $16 million contact which features a non-guaranteed salary in 2025-26, was originally acquired by the Sixers early last season as part of a four-player package sent to Philadelphia by the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for James Harden.

Martin struggled to find his footing for much of 2023-24, but after being brought back on a deal designed to make him a valuable trade asset, Martin found a groove. He appeared to be putting together a breakout season for the Sixers, earning the team's starting power forward job before suffering a left foot stress fracture on Dec. 23. He had been listed as questionable to make his return on Tuesday night, and minutes before the game the team ruled him out due to a pending trade.

Now, Martin will join the Pistons as they look to make a playoff push after a stellar turnaround following their NBA-worst record last season. He will join forces with former Sixers teammates Tobias Harris and Paul Reed.

