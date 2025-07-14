More Sports:

July 14, 2025

Sixers' Paul George undergoes arthroscopic procedure on left knee

Paul George was limited to 41 games in his first season with the Sixers.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
PG 7.14.25 Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Paul George's injury issues since joining the Sixers continue.

Sixers forward Paul George underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee after suffering an injury during a workout, the team announced Monday. Shams Charania of ESPN was first to report the news.

In their press release, the Sixers confirmed the report and stated that the procedure was performed by Dr. Jonathan Glashow, who also performed an arthroscopic surgery on Joel Embiid's left knee in October.

George, 35, played in only 41 games during his first season with the Sixers. He suffered two knee injuries – one in the preseason that prevented him from playing in the opening stretch and one shortly after making his season debut – and then had issues with injuries in his finger and groin.

George will be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp, the Sixers confirmed in their update.

