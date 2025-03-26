More Sports:

March 26, 2025

Report: Sixers to sign Phillip Wheeler to 10-day contract

Phillip Wheeler, 22, has never appeared in an NBA game.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Wheeler 3.26.25 Lee Navin/For the Register / Imagn Images

The Sixers have added another new face on a 10-day contract via hardship exception.

For the second time in three days, the Sixers have reportedly used a hardship exception to ink a player without NBA experience to a 10-day contract: according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the team is signing Phillip Wheeler of the G League's Maine Celtics as it continues to attempt to cross the finish line of the 2024-25 season.

Wheeler, 22, has spent one day on an NBA contract before, being signed and quickly waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves during the preseason in 2022. He has plenty of experience over the last three seasons in the G League, where his three-point shooting has taken a slight step forward this season during his time with Maine and the Texas Legends.

With Wheeler's 10-day contract becoming official before the Sixers play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, he will be available for five games before the deal expires. Assuming the NBA still believes the Sixers are worthy of being granted a hardship exception in 10 days, the team could ink Wheeler or another player to a new 10-day contract which would take them through the end of the season.

MORESixers tank watch 5.0: One final clash with the Raptors on tap this week

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Phillip Wheeler Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - IBEW 98 - Rosies Girls

Local 98 celebrates third annual Rosie's Girls graduates
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Education

CCP reaches new contracts with faculty and staff, averting strike

CCP new contract

Sponsored

Follow St. Patrick's trail through Ireland’s breathtaking landscapes and historic landmarks

Limited - St. PAtrick Cathedrals

Food & Drink

Egg prices have made brunch items more costly at Philly restaurants

Egg prices Philly

Health Stories

Fasting during Ramadan was harder this year for this Philly woman – but that's a byproduct of her weight-loss success

Bariatric Surgery Ramadan

Festivals

Cherry Blossom Festival in Fairmount Park aligns with peak bloom

Cherry Blossom Festival 2025

Flyers

Flyers thoughts: Pain is part of the process

Ivan-Fedotov-Flyers-Blackhawks-3.23.25-NHL.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved