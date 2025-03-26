Report: Sixers to sign Phillip Wheeler to 10-day contract

For the second time in three days, the Sixers have reportedly used a hardship exception to ink a player without NBA experience to a 10-day contract: according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the team is signing Phillip Wheeler of the G League's Maine Celtics as it continues to attempt to cross the finish line of the 2024-25 season.

Wheeler, 22, has spent one day on an NBA contract before, being signed and quickly waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves during the preseason in 2022. He has plenty of experience over the last three seasons in the G League, where his three-point shooting has taken a slight step forward this season during his time with Maine and the Texas Legends.

With Wheeler's 10-day contract becoming official before the Sixers play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, he will be available for five games before the deal expires. Assuming the NBA still believes the Sixers are worthy of being granted a hardship exception in 10 days, the team could ink Wheeler or another player to a new 10-day contract which would take them through the end of the season.

