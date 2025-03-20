Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers-Spurs on Friday

March 20, 2025
Tyrese Maxey (back/finger sprains) will remain out when the Sixers visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game issued on Thursday:
The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game @ San Antonio.— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) March 20, 2025
Tyrese Maxey remains OUT, along with many others. Lonnie Walker IV is PROBABLE to return. pic.twitter.com/QzLZgiMzF2
Maxey was attempting to gut it out while playing through a finger sprain in late February and early March, but on March 3 he took a hard fall and suffered a back sprain. Maxey has not played since, and his absence in San Antonio will be his 10th in a row.
When the Sixers faced the Spurs in San Antonio last season, Maxey dazzled en route to a career-high 52 points, carrying the Sixers to a thrilling victory in double overtime after keeping them alive with a game-tying layup at the end of regulation. It was a marvelous performance in a tremendous game, which also served as a coming out party of sorts for Ricky Council IV.
Tyrese Maxey last night:— TNT Sports (@tntsports) April 8, 2024
52 POINTS
7 ASSISTS
5 REBOUNDS
2 STEALS
12/12 FTM
A new career high 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SAQfNZJDSC
Before the Sixers departed for this road trip, head coach Nick Nurse indicated Maxey would likely return at some point during the six-game swing. Friday's game in San Antonio will be the fourth leg of the Sixers' trip, which concludes with a back-to-back in Atlanta and New Orleans on Sunday and Monday nights.
