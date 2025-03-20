Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers-Spurs on Friday

Tyrese Maxey (back/finger sprains) will remain out when the Sixers visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game issued on Thursday:

Maxey was attempting to gut it out while playing through a finger sprain in late February and early March, but on March 3 he took a hard fall and suffered a back sprain. Maxey has not played since, and his absence in San Antonio will be his 10th in a row.

When the Sixers faced the Spurs in San Antonio last season, Maxey dazzled en route to a career-high 52 points, carrying the Sixers to a thrilling victory in double overtime after keeping them alive with a game-tying layup at the end of regulation. It was a marvelous performance in a tremendous game, which also served as a coming out party of sorts for Ricky Council IV.

Before the Sixers departed for this road trip, head coach Nick Nurse indicated Maxey would likely return at some point during the six-game swing. Friday's game in San Antonio will be the fourth leg of the Sixers' trip, which concludes with a back-to-back in Atlanta and New Orleans on Sunday and Monday nights.

