March 17, 2025

Tyrese Maxey, Paul George out for Sixers-Rockets on Monday

It is still unclear if either of the Sixers' remaining active stars will play again this season.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Maxey 3.17.25 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Tyrese Maxey is still sitting out.

Tyrese Maxey (back/finger) and Paul George (groin) will remain sidelined for the Sixers' road contest on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, in the second leg of a back-to-back, according to the team's initial injury report issued earlier in the afternoon.

Once again, the majority of the Sixers' standard roster has already been ruled out for Monday's game. Their full injury report:

Maxey, who has not played since March 3 due to a lower back sprain, has also been dealing with a finger sprain which has altered his jump-shooting dating back to February. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said on Friday that he expected Maxey to play at some point during the team's six-game road trip, of which this Houston contest is the second game.

Meanwhile, a decision on the remainder of George's season could come in the next day or two, as a reported "possible procedure" is being mulled over among other treatment options for his groin and kneeGeorge has missed six consecutive games and seven out of the team's last eight contests due to left groin soreness, but also suffered two bone bruises in his left knee early in the season. He is now being listed as out due to left groin injury management.

As ESPN reported, Nurse said on Friday that a decision on George would come "early next week," which in the Sixers lexicon typically means Monday or Tuesday. (We are at the point of the season in which explanations are necessary to clear up what is early in a week.)

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

