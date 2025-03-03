5 Sixers thoughts: Tyrese Maxey searching for shooting rhythm, Paul George questionable for Monday's game and more

For the first time in six weeks, a Monday morning edition of 5 Sixers thoughts coincides with the Sixers on a winning "streak." They have won their last... one game entering Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers after a surprising home win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, led by newcomer Quentin Grimes scoring a career-high 44 points in his first win as a Sixer.

Some notes and thoughts on five players as the week begins:

Tyrese Maxey searching for answers with finger injury

Prior to the All-Star break, Maxey had a remarkable stretch of play, perhaps the best basketball of his career over a two-month period. His blend of scoring aggression and efficiency, offensive facilitation and defensive playmaking was the best it has ever been. For the first few months of the season, as Maxey experienced a breakout of sorts as a defender, his offensive production was below his usual standards, particularly in terms of efficiency. But soon enough, he found himself showing how valuable of a player he could be if he combined his offense from prior seasons with his defense from this season.

In a 30-game sample between Dec. 8 and Feb. 9, Maxey averaged 30.0 points, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc on 9.9 long-range attempts per game and posting an excellent 60.5 true shooting percentage, well above league average.

In six games since, it has been somewhat tough sledding for Maxey, particularly the last two. Maxey, who is playing with some wrapping to address a right finger injury, has clearly seen his shooting impacted by the ailment. After an 0-for-10 three-point shooting performance in New York on Wednesday -- in a game the Sixers would have likely won if he just knocked down a few of those triples -- Maxey said he did not want to make excuses but acknowledged he is having trouble finding any sort of comfort dribbling or shooting.

After Maxey shot 2-for-14 against the Warriors and largely faded into the background as Grimes took over, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse credited his point guard for making a concerted effort to keep the team organized on both ends of the floor while defending Stephen Curry, who Maxey defended because he is far and away the team's fastest player.

"He just doesn't feel great shooting the ball, but he [had] 11 assists," Nurse said. "And I thought he did a great job of getting us in some defenses and some offenses late in the game that ended up being really good decisions."

Paul George questionable for Monday's game with groin soreness

The Sixers' injury report for Monday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers, as of this writing, includes six players already ruled out: players out for the remainder of the season (Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon), one who remains without a timetable to return (Kyle Lowry) and a pair of two-way players (Alex Reese and Jalen Hood-Schifino). The only player whose status is up in the air right now is George, who popped up as questionable due to left groin soreness.

George, who has spent nearly a month playing with a splint which has immobilized his left pinky finger, said after Saturday's win that as far as he knew the plan is for him to remain available on a nightly basis despite Embiid being shut down for the remainder of the season. Even with plenty of time to "get used to" his current playing situation, there is only so much comfort a basketball player can gain while effectively playing with nine fingers. George has seemed more smooth as a ball-handler and shooter of late, but there is only so much that can be done to offset this kind of obstacle.

Mike Tirico to be on the call for Sixers-Blazers

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Rob Tornoe reported on Monday morning that Tirico, the legendary play-by-play announcer, will fill in for Kate Scott on Monday night's broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

According to Tornoe, Tirico will call multiple games on NBC's regional networks which carry NBA games. He is doing so in preparation for returning to calling basketball on a regular basis next season: Tirico, 58, will be one of the lead voices for NBC as it returns to televising NBA games next season as part of the league's new TV rights deal.