5 Sixers thoughts: Tyrese Maxey searching for shooting rhythm, Paul George questionable for Monday's game and more

March 03, 2025
For the first time in six weeks, a Monday morning edition of 5 Sixers thoughts coincides with the Sixers on a winning "streak." They have won their last... one game entering Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers after a surprising home win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, led by newcomer Quentin Grimes scoring a career-high 44 points in his first win as a Sixer.
Some notes and thoughts on five players as the week begins:
Prior to the All-Star break, Maxey had a remarkable stretch of play, perhaps the best basketball of his career over a two-month period. His blend of scoring aggression and efficiency, offensive facilitation and defensive playmaking was the best it has ever been. For the first few months of the season, as Maxey experienced a breakout of sorts as a defender, his offensive production was below his usual standards, particularly in terms of efficiency. But soon enough, he found himself showing how valuable of a player he could be if he combined his offense from prior seasons with his defense from this season.
In a 30-game sample between Dec. 8 and Feb. 9, Maxey averaged 30.0 points, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc on 9.9 long-range attempts per game and posting an excellent 60.5 true shooting percentage, well above league average.
In six games since, it has been somewhat tough sledding for Maxey, particularly the last two. Maxey, who is playing with some wrapping to address a right finger injury, has clearly seen his shooting impacted by the ailment. After an 0-for-10 three-point shooting performance in New York on Wednesday -- in a game the Sixers would have likely won if he just knocked down a few of those triples -- Maxey said he did not want to make excuses but acknowledged he is having trouble finding any sort of comfort dribbling or shooting.
After Maxey shot 2-for-14 against the Warriors and largely faded into the background as Grimes took over, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse credited his point guard for making a concerted effort to keep the team organized on both ends of the floor while defending Stephen Curry, who Maxey defended because he is far and away the team's fastest player.
"He just doesn't feel great shooting the ball, but he [had] 11 assists," Nurse said. "And I thought he did a great job of getting us in some defenses and some offenses late in the game that ended up being really good decisions."
The Sixers' injury report for Monday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers, as of this writing, includes six players already ruled out: players out for the remainder of the season (Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon), one who remains without a timetable to return (Kyle Lowry) and a pair of two-way players (Alex Reese and Jalen Hood-Schifino). The only player whose status is up in the air right now is George, who popped up as questionable due to left groin soreness.
George, who has spent nearly a month playing with a splint which has immobilized his left pinky finger, said after Saturday's win that as far as he knew the plan is for him to remain available on a nightly basis despite Embiid being shut down for the remainder of the season. Even with plenty of time to "get used to" his current playing situation, there is only so much comfort a basketball player can gain while effectively playing with nine fingers. George has seemed more smooth as a ball-handler and shooter of late, but there is only so much that can be done to offset this kind of obstacle.
The Philadelphia Inquirer's Rob Tornoe reported on Monday morning that Tirico, the legendary play-by-play announcer, will fill in for Kate Scott on Monday night's broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
According to Tornoe, Tirico will call multiple games on NBC's regional networks which carry NBA games. He is doing so in preparation for returning to calling basketball on a regular basis next season: Tirico, 58, will be one of the lead voices for NBC as it returns to televising NBA games next season as part of the league's new TV rights deal.
At halftime on Saturday, Drummond was just one rebound away from securing a double-double. That felt like the Drummond of old, not the player who has struggled all season long and had not notched at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in a game since early November. Does Drummond, who has started back-to-back games in Embiid's absence and given the Sixers better minutes, feel like something resembling his best self after what has largely been a very trying season? After Saturday's game, the 31-year-old said the answer was yes.
"I feel healthy, for sure," said Drummond, who missed nearly two months worth of action due to a left toe sprain that would not go away. "I'm moving like it, playing like it... Definitely is a great feeling to do something normal again. Most importantly -- the win was more important than the stat line. I mean, everybody knows I can get a double-double in my sleep, but winning is more important right now. So, happy that obviously I got the double-double, but more happy that we beat a real good team."
With Embiid not returning this season, Drummond has a chance to close the season on a positive note before making a decision on his $5 million player option for 2025-26.
"Definitely a confidence booster, for sure," Drummond said of his increased playing time. "Being back out there, being able to do what I do best, which is help our team win and just play the game that I know and love."
Back on the board in terms of double-doubles, Drummond is eyeing a much greater statistical achievement in the weeks ahead.
"Myself, 20/20 is the next step," Drummond said, referring to a game in which he scores 20 points and grabs 20 rebounds. "That's what I'm chasing after next. That and more wins."
One surprising adjustment to Nurse's rotation on Saturday was that he summoned Dowtin, the two-way point guard who is now eligible to be active in only 14 more NBA games, to help bridge the gap during Maxey's rest in each half. But Dowtin, who had made just one genuine rotation cameo in well over a month, stepped in and played well enough to grab a few extra minutes sharing the floor with Maxey.
Dowtin is a favorite of Nurse's, as they spent time together with the Toronto Raptors organization two years ago. Dowtin credited Nurse in training camp with being one of the driving factors behind his decision to sign with the Sixers late last season and again over the summer. Dowtin, who Nurse called a "run-the-team guy" in The Bahamas, is someone Nurse has plenty of faith in to serve as a steady presence on both ends of the floor. In need of some ball-handling and reliable defense against Curry, he decided Dowtin was the man for the job.
Dowtin scored five points and collected three assists in just under 14 minutes, helped the Sixers contain Curry after an early barrage and did not turn the ball over. Most of his impact in the box score came during a significant Sixers run early in the second quarter which ultimately swung the game in their favor:
Jeff Dowtin Jr. was a +12 in 13:49 in the Sixers' seven-point win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, giving Nick Nurse a particularly valuable jolt in the first half: pic.twitter.com/qBb2awCcX7— Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) March 3, 2025
"Tyrese was struggling and he was on some long stretches... just thought we needed another point guard," Nurse said. "We're trying to decide who to go with in those situations, and the feel was Jeff tonight, because we thought that when we played them last time, Jeff had some pretty good moments guarding [Curry]."
After the game, Dowtin spoke with PhillyVoice and described his process to stay ready even when his name goes uncalled night after night.
"I just try to keep the same routine, same pregame workout, same meal, same treatment schedule," Dowtin said. "Just try to act like [I'm going to play] no matter what game it is and just try to keep that same routine."
Dowtin acknowledged that it is especially gratifying to help a struggling team snap a nine-game losing streak after putting in extra work that many do not see, just to stay ready in case of an opportunity.
"It's definitely a great, great feeling," Dowtin said. "Hitting that first shot, that first three felt amazing. Just getting up extra shots before practices, before games, even before shootarounds, so when that opportunity comes, I'm always prepared, I'm always ready. So I definitely feel great."
As Dowtin was informed of the confidence Nurse had expressed in the 27-year-old to give the team a jolt, he began to smile. How important has his relationship with Nurse been as he tries to find his way?
"I think it's a big thing," Dowtin said. "When a coach can entrust in you, build trust in you, no matter what game, no matter what situation. So it means a lot to me. I'm always going to be ready for the opportunity when I step onto the court. So like I said, coach trusts me, I trust in myself, I trust in the work that I put in and I'm just glad that I can showcase that."
