Instant observations: Quentin Grimes' 44 points help Sixers snap losing streak

When Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors come to town, the expectation is that the greatest shooter to ever live will steal the show. And on Saturday night, Curry was terrific in Philadelphia. But the Sixers snapped their nine-game losing streak because Quentin Grimes, the fourth-year trade acquisition, outperformed one of the all-time greats, pouring in 44 points on an absurd 18-for-24 shooting line.

With Grimes leading the way, the Sixers found their way back into the win column on a night many expected to feel like a funeral of sorts. The day after Joel Embiid's season was officially ended, the Sixers came to play against a rolling Warriors team which was without Jimmy Butler. While many contributed to the Sixers' victory, the headliner was Grimes, who continues to excel with his new team.

Here is what stood out from a surprising 126-119 Sixers victory:

Quentin Grimes dazzles

Grimes was absolutely brilliant in this game, posting what was by far his best performance as a Sixer and registering one of the better showings by any member of the team in quite a while.

Grimes was outstanding in the first half, helping the Sixers withstand an early Curry onslaught by scoring 12 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting line in the first quarter. Grimes displayed a very enticing blend of scoring chops at all three levels, continuing to force folks to adjust their conceptions of his fit within the construct of this team moving forward. He finished the first half with 20 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the field and 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc, capped off with this buzzer-beating triple:



While one might have expected Grimes to cool off after halftime, he did just the opposite. Grimes added another 14 points in just the first five minutes of action in the third quarter, and once again, his scoring was coming in a wide variety of fashions. By the time the third quarter had ended, Grimes was up to 38 points, surpassing his previous career high of 36.