VJ Edgecombe to miss Sixers' first Las Vegas Summer League game with left thumb sprain

Sixers No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe will miss the team's Las Vegas Summer League opener on Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs due to a left thumb sprain, the team said on Wednesday night.

The Sixers said Edgecombe, who missed the team's final two games in Salt Lake City after turning heads with a stellar debut, has been evaluated by a physician and is still participating in on-court workouts during his absence. Edgecombe will be reevaluated Saturday, the team added. The team's second game in Las Vegas will be on Saturday against No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets.



Additionally, San Antonio's No. 2 overall pick, Dylan Harper, will reportedly miss Thursday's game against the Sixers due to a groin issue.

Thursday's game against San Antonio is the first of four scheduled contests for the Sixers in Las Vegas. They will play at least one more game after that slate concludes. For now, though, a minor injury will keep Edgecombe off the floor.

