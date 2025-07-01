Sixers soundbites: VJ Edgecombe, Hunter Sallis prepare for first NBA Summer League

CAMDEN, NJ – The Sixers held their first minicamp practice ahead of 2025 NBA Summer League on Tuesday afternoon, with player development coach T.J. DiLeo at the helm and a roster headlined by rookies VJ Edgecombe, Johni Broome and Hunter Sallis and sophomores Justin Edwards and Adem Bona.

After the first day of practice, the media met with Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Sallis, an undrafted free agent whose two-way agreement with the team became official on Tuesday afternoon. In this edition of Sixers soundbites, a fresh batch of quotes from Edgecome and Sallis as they prepare to head to Salt Lake City and Las Vegas:

MORE: Sixers Summer League roster + schedule

• Edgecombe on what the earliest stages of Summer League preparation have been like for him:



"It's been good. Got to know almost everybody – I think I know everybody. It's building relationships daily, getting to know players, even on the floor: where they like the ball, what's their preference and stuff like that."

• Edgecombe on his excitement for Summer League



"I'm super excited for Summer League, because some of them are going to be my teammates. I'm just waiting to see how I operate within the system. It might just be a small preview of what's going to happen throughout the season, but I'm just happy to be here."

• Edgecombe on what he has learned from the "veterans" on the team, Justin Edwards and Adem Bona:

"Just little things on the floor. Different situations, that's been the main thing. I'm learning from everybody, everyone on the coaching staff is teaching me something, whether it's on defense or offense."

• Edgecombe on the areas of his game he wants to develop:

"Being more of a point guard, but also being aggressive, and just being a great teammate. I always want to encourage my teammates at all times... Working on every little aspect of my game, to be honest. Finishing, playmaking, ball-handling, everything."

• Sallis on joining the Sixers:



"It was great hearing how interested they are in me and just having a program that really wants me. It's been great, for sure."

• Sallis on his early conversations with Edgecombe, Broome and his other teammates with the Summer Sixers:



"It's just been about, you know, winning the Summer League. That's been the first step on our minds and that's been the primary focus. But just being around guys like VJ, crazy athlete, really skilled and [Broome], he's one of the best college guys that there's been in a while. So it's been great being around those guys for sure."



• Sallis on balancing the competitive side of Summer League with the necessary skill development component of the event:



"I think the biggest thing is just right here. In these moments like we had earlier today, for the rest of this week, just getting better as a team, getting better individually, doing our work outside, and I think that's how we get better, and then just winning Summer League has been the primary focus and what's really been on our minds."



• Sallis on where his on-court development focus is right now:



"Defensively, that's an area that I really want to show that I'm really good at. And becoming a more consistent knock-down shooter, that goes a long way with any team in this league. So definitely the two main focuses of my skill development, for sure."

MORE: Why did Sixers let Guerschon Yabusele go to Knicks?