Sixers mailbag: Best and worst possible outcomes for VJ Edgecombe in 2026-27

My first conversation with VJ Edgecombe came at the end of August 2025. He was about to throw out the first pitch at a Phillies game, and we spoke for a brief one-on-one interview. I recall being struck by Edgecombe's immense, unshakable confidence.

It was not cockiness or arrogance; Edgecombe is as genuine as it gets. He felt comfortable with how his rookie season was going to go. About a month later, head coach Nick Nurse declared that whether or not Edgecombe's debut campaign was a success would be determined by how many minutes he played. More than 3,000 minutes later, the mission was accomplished. Edgecombe had established himself as one of the best young players in the NBA.

"That was a hell of an impressive rookie season. I mean, he's a hell of a player, and it's not about shooting, scoring, jumping, any of that stuff," Nurse said after the Sixers' second-round elimination in May. "He really knows how to play. He really has a leadership quality to him. I think he's a big-time winner. Works really hard. I mean, I think it was an incredible season for him, and just – really, really, like, future's really bright, because of some of the amazing intangibles that he has."

The time has come for the final Sixers mailbag of the 2026 offseason, focused on where the Sixers' massive summer fireworks leave Edgecombe:

From @TheKevinRice: Best and worst outcomes for VJ Edgecombe this season?

A lot of people believe that the Sixers having a star-studded starting five – Tyrese Maxey, Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Joel Embiid – is going to marginalize Edgecombe. I am not one of those people.

My concerns about Edgecombe getting lost in the shuffle would be a lot heavier had he not displayed a tremendous, mature role-playing skillset as a rookie. Edgecombe's primary responsibility within this starting lineup will be point-of-attack defense; odds are he will be guarding Jalen Brunson on opening night and continue to take on the most challenging guard assignments as the season progresses.

An absolutely ridiculous defensive possession from VJ Edgecombe: pic.twitter.com/ejdFeeo05r — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) December 2, 2025

When the Sixers have their full starting unit on the floor, sure, Edgecombe will not play on the ball much. But he still has avenues to impact the game offensively. Edgecombe and James will make for a terrific transition combination, Edgecombe can find opportunities as a half-court cutter and he will benefit from stepping into a whole lot of catch-and-shoot threes. Edgecombe added considerable arc to his jumper last summer and it paid dividends, his signature confidence was on full display as he hit big shots all year long.

The best outcome for Edgecombe is roughly similar to what I anticipate happening: After an unexpected crash course of playing on the ball last year, he will get a crash course on mastering the art of filling gaps in 2026-27. It could pay massive dividends later on in his career, when he combines all of the lessons learned along the way to become the most well-rounded player he can be.

Edgecombe will be 21 years old for the entire season; there does not need to be a rush to put him on the ball when he is going to have other areas for improvement. Edgecombe is still going to play significant minutes in significant games; exactly what his role looks like is not incredibly important to me as long as that remains true.

The worst outcome for Edgecombe is that this whole thing does not click the way it is supposed to, and in a last-ditch effort to save the season, Nurse pivots away from Edgecombe. It feels unlikely – Nurse has had significant conviction in Edgecombe for a long time – but Edgecombe would not be the first young player to be collateral damage in a disappointing season.

Between his confidence and desire to win at all costs, though, I am betting that Edgecombe handles the intensified scrutiny of playing for the NBA's main national attraction quite well.

MORE: Building lineups Sixers head coach Nick Nurse can lean on in 2026-27

From @Douanier_Medoc: What are your key dates for this season? I mean besides rivalries what are your hidden gems on the schedule?

I am always eager to catch up with former Sixers – formally or informally – so the returns of Kelly Oubre Jr. with the Indiana Pacers and Quentin Grimes with the Los Angeles Lakers will be circled on my calendar. The same will always be true for Jared McCain, whose game and personality were fun to cover.

Where I differ from a vocal portion of NBA fans: I love the league's in-season tournament, now known as the NBA Cup. The Sixers are in the most challenging group I have ever seen; only two of the Sixers, Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and New York Knicks can emerge from Group Play. Even if you are not a fan of the NBA Cup, each of the Sixers' four games in Group Play will be high-profile matchups that could be significant as far as the bigger picture in the Eastern Conference is concerned.

In a general sense, I am looking forward to seeing the Sixers thrown into the fire with some challenging games early on. Five of their first six games will come against the Knicks, Pacers and Cavaliers. The Sixers are going to need time to work out the kinks of their team, even if things go according to plan. But they do not have a lot of cakewalks on their schedule, particularly in the opening weeks of the season.

MORE: Full 2026-27 Sixers schedule, with details, analysis and games of note