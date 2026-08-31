5 Sixers thoughts: One key game for each member of the starting lineup

With the vast majority of their offseason work in the rearview mirror, the month of August came and went for the Sixers with the most noteworthy development being the release of their 2026-27 regular-season schedule.

As expected, the Sixers have the maximum 34 games broadcasted on national television, another signal that LeBron James' arrival has arguably made this team the most significant national attraction in the entire NBA.

James is far from the only big name set to suit up for the Sixers this year; they are viewed as legitimate championship contenders because of a starting five that rivals any other in recent NBA history in terms of talent. As the 2026-27 Sixers work through an unusual fit, each of their starters must capitalize on their chances to stand out from the rest of the group.

Kicking off the week with 5 Sixers thoughts, identifying critical matchups for each of James, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid in the season ahead:

Tyrese Maxey: Dec. 25 @ Los Angeles Lakers

This will be Maxey's third time playing on Christmas Day. His first two games on the NBA's marquee date have... varied.

Two seasons ago in Boston, Maxey led an underwhelming Sixers team to a road upset by playing one of the most well-rounded games of his entire NBA career. But a year before that in Miami, he played quite possibly his single worst game in six seasons in the league:



Dec. 25, 2023 @ MIA Dec. 25, 2024 @ BOS 12 points 33 points 5 assists 12 assists 3 rebounds 3 steals 4-20 FG 12-23 FG



When the Sixers kick off their annual Disney on Ice trip in Los Angeles, which end of the spectrum will Maxey's performance land on?

In his first 15 games of 2024-25, Tyrese Maxey averaged 4.6 assists per game. In seven games since, he's up to 7.1 per game, including 12 to go with 33 points for the Sixers today.



Maxey's assists vs. Celtics by recipient:



Embiid: 4

George: 2

C. Martin: 2

Yabusele: 2

Lowry: 2 pic.twitter.com/EMisODf68g — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) December 26, 2024

If there was any doubt that Maxey's makeup prepares him to shine in major moments, his brilliant work in the first round of last year's playoffs erased it. Maxey torched the Boston Celtics at all three levels for seven games, and when the Sixers were suddenly on the ropes at TD Garden he came up with back-to-back buckets to seal Game 7.

All eyes will be on James as he returns to the arena he called home for eight seasons – and goes up against his own son – but Maxey, like the rest of the Sixers, will experience a significant bump in terms of national profile in the season ahead, and games like these will serve as his best chances to elevate himself into the mainstream superstar discussion.