Sixers announce four-game 2026 preseason schedule

August 17, 2026
The Sixers announced their four-game slate for preseason action in 2026 on Monday afternoon.
The first of the team's four Atlantic Division exhibitions will come at home on Oct. 5 when the New York Knicks come to town. Then the Sixers will face the Nets in Brooklyn on Oct. 8 before heading to Boston for a matchup with the Celtics on Oct. 10. On Oct. 16, the Celtics will come to Philadelphia for one final tuneup before the regular season gets underway on Oct. 20.
counting down the days. ⏳@Toyota pic.twitter.com/JtxSn67Wum— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 17, 2026