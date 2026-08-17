Sixers announce four-game 2026 preseason schedule

The Sixers announced their four-game slate for preseason action in 2026 on Monday afternoon.

The first of the team's four Atlantic Division exhibitions will come at home on Oct. 5 when the New York Knicks come to town. Then the Sixers will face the Nets in Brooklyn on Oct. 8 before heading to Boston for a matchup with the Celtics on Oct. 10. On Oct. 16, the Celtics will come to Philadelphia for one final tuneup before the regular season gets underway on Oct. 20.