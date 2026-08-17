More Sports:

August 17, 2026

Sixers announce four-game 2026 preseason schedule

The Sixers have four preseason exhibitions against division foes this October.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
general-Xfinity-Mobile-Arena-Sixers_111125 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

The Sixers play their home games at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Sixers announced their four-game slate for preseason action in 2026 on Monday afternoon.

The first of the team's four Atlantic Division exhibitions will come at home on Oct. 5 when the New York Knicks come to town. Then the Sixers will face the Nets in Brooklyn on Oct. 8 before heading to Boston for a matchup with the Celtics on Oct. 10. On Oct. 16, the Celtics will come to Philadelphia for one final tuneup before the regular season gets underway on Oct. 20.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers

Featured

Limited Visit NJ - Twisted Dunes Golf Club

7 secret getaways in NJ
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Development

Concord Mall in Delaware could be partially demolished

Concord Mall

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Health News

Prescription drug prices dropped by their biggest margin since 1963. Here's what that may mean for your wallet

Prescription Drug Prices

Food & Drink

For stone fruit farmers, this year's crop is anything but peachy

Peach shortage 2026

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved