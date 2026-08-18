Sixers mailbag: How should Nick Nurse stagger his stars?

After the three years Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has had to begin his time in Philadelphia, it is hard to imagine he will be complaining about having too many high-caliber scorers in 2026-27.

Nurse has almost never gotten the chance to coach healthy Sixers teams during his tenure with the team. But now, no single injury will leave Nurse without firepower.

With a five-headed monster of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Joel Embiid comprising Nurse's new starting lineup, the options – and opportunities – are endless. But with infinite choices come infinite questions. The only thing certain about Nurse's rotation: He will be relying on staggering, ensuring he has multiple starters on the floor at all times. That will be the Sixers' superpower.

But even after acknowledging that fact, there are lots of decisions to make. In this week's Sixers mailbag, diving into Nurse's options when it comes to staggering his stars:

From @JTGD13: What are your thoughts on which starters will be staggered with each other? Personally leaning toward Maxey, VJ, Brown then Embiid and LeBron together.

I have thought about this a whole lot, even for weeks before James officially signed with the Sixers. At the end of the day, I believe the only thing Nurse must do is enter the playoffs with a strong sense of which combinations of his stars perform the best. That will require plenty of experimentation and on-the-fly changes, even when things are going well, which in itself requires a lot of discipline.

There is no doubt Nurse is thinking through all sorts of permutations of two or three of his five projected starters, and the truth is there is no assembly of those players that will not look quite appetizing on paper. The Sixers have quite a few malleable role players capable of sliding into supporting roles alongside whichever combinations Nurse goes with.

Embiid is somewhat of a wild card in all of the different ideas Nurse can come up with as far as splitting up his starters is concerned. Of all five Sixers starters, he is the one expected to play many fewer games and minutes than the rest – and Embiid plays such a specific style at such a specific pace that it is hard for him to be part of any five-man unit that is not catered to him.

So, does Embiid need to be specifically staggered at all? Perhaps it is easier to conceptualize this by coming up with two pairings out of Maxey, Edgecombe, Brown and James, then sprinkling Embiid minutes in with both of them. That would also make it easier to withstand Embiid's inevitable absences without disrupting Nurse's substitution patterns too much.

To me, the central question Nurse has to answer as he comes up with his Plan A for staggering: is it more important to utilize the potential synergy of Maxey and James sharing the floor, or to have someone capable of playing a steady point guard on the floor at all times by splitting them up more often?

MORE: Full 2026-27 Sixers schedule, with details and analysis

There is no debating that James is far and away the Sixers' strongest creator for others, and even though playmaking has never been one of Maxey's strengths, he is a more reliable player there than either of Edgecombe or Brown. Perhaps the standard line of thinking would be to split Maxey and James up a decent bit; that way the Sixers would always have a trustworthy shot creator on the court.

But the more I have thought about it, the more I have leaned towards pairing Maxey and James up as much as possible early in the season. Their strengths just make for such a beautiful match that I think the Sixers have to explore it first, even while acknowledging the need to eventually test out other arrangements.

After the 2025-26 season ended, Maxey was honest speaking about his desire to get off the ball more. He has been one of the highest-usage on-ball players in the NBA in recent years, but that has been out of necessity. He is one of the best off-ball players in the entire league, but the Sixers have not had the ability to capitalize on that. Now, they do. Playing alongside each other, Maxey and James will each be able to seamlessly toggle between playing on and off the ball.

When Maxey has operated as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, defenses have swarmed. If it is James screening for Maxey, a blitz will allow James to become a lethal 4-on-3 playmaker. Defenses do not want to see this:

LeBron James will be the best short-roll and 4-on-3 passer in the NBA on the Sixers. He is going to have many opportunities to find his teammates in advantage situations: pic.twitter.com/zUY5L77i3m — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) July 25, 2026

Meanwhile, if James has the ball, Maxey can screen for him, too. Having guards screen has been one of the staples of James' offense for many years; it allows him to either punch an open gap by driving downhill with force or isolate against a much smaller player. Then there are the many other ways Maxey and James fit: they can both be lethal transition scorers and creators, James can be a half-court organizer while Maxey darts around screens and Maxey can drive and kick to James for second-side attacks.

If Maxey and James stick together more often than not, the same will be true for Brown and Edgecombe. Given the composition of this roster, Anfernee Simons slotting into the backcourt would be a consistent part of this look for the Sixers, adding some much-needed three-point shooting around Brown.