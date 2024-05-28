More Sports:

May 28, 2024

NBA rumors: Sixers could be a 'threat' to land LeBron James

It's a longshot, and will require LeBron James to opt-out of his Lakers deal for free agency, but Sixers president Daryl Morey will have the cap room to make a run if he is available.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
LeBron-James-Lakers-Sixers-Intros-Nov-2023-NBA.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James can opt out of his current contract with the Lakers, while the Sixers have a ton of money to spend.

Rumors giving LeBron James some sort of connection to the Sixers have floated around just about every summer for the past several years, and with team president Daryl Morey having some considerable cash to spend this offseason, this one is looking no different.

The latest thought, via ESPN insider Brian Windhorst on the network's "Get Up" morning show from Monday:

"I think when you look at the options, I think the Lakers are still in a very, very strong position. I would be surprised if he's not a Laker. 

"But it is fair to point out that Daryl Morey has been trying to sign LeBron for a decade now, multiple different opportunities, and of the teams that have a chance to win the championship next year, the only team with cap space that could offer LeBron a max contract is the 76ers. Other teams could do sign and trades, but the Lakers wouldn't have to cooperate.

"The 76ers are a threat. I don't think they're a serious threat, but certainly in the NBA, you never rule anything out." [ESPN]

The general consensus has been that James will remain with the Lakers, especially since LA appears to be trending toward hiring his podcast co-host (and former Sixers sharpshooter) JJ Redick as their next head coach, but he does have a player opt-out in his contract and will have no shortage of options should he actually hit free agency on June 30. It's still LeBron James after all.

Morey also hasn't been shy about his intentions of finding a star-level wing to put alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey since the Sixers' season ended, and with the team only having four players under contract for next season plus a re-stocked cupboard of draft picks, he has just about all the resources to go and get one

Of course, all signs have been pointing toward Paul George as the Sixers' top offseason target, especially after The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Monday that the 34-year old wing is Philly's "Plan A."

James is 39 and going on 40 with this coming season, and by all accounts doesn't really have all that much left to prove in his career if anything. He's already cemented as a generational player and one of basketball's all-time greats. 

However, he still averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while shooting .410 from three-point range on the way to crossing the 40,000 career points milestone for the first time in NBA history. 

It's still LeBron James. 

And still a potential route for the Sixers, albeit an improbable longshot.

NBA free agency: Is Paul George the Sixers' missing piece?

