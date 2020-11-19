More Sports:

November 19, 2020

Sixers select Arkansas' Isaiah Joe with pick No. 49 in second round

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Isaiah-Joe_111820_usat Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Isaiah Joe (1) works against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2).

After speculation about a promise made before the draft, the Sixers ended up selecting Arkansas shooter Isaiah Joe after all, using the No. 49 pick in the second to bring in one of the most prolific shooters in college basketball.

Joe has considerable upside as a shooter — his percentages underwhelmed this past season (34.2 percent from three), but he shot 41.4 percent from deep on eight attempts per game during his freshman year, and his free-throw numbers and mechanics suggest it'll translate well to the league. His shot is fairly effortless, with Joe taking and making shots from deep three-point range in college without blinking.

The volume he put up in the SEC is pretty staggering even for a sport that has changed rapidly to account for the value of the three-point line. 9.1 attempts per game across two seasons is impressive on pure volume alone, and Joe has a couple of other traits that should help him establish a role at the next level. He reads the game well defensively to create steals without freelancing too often, and while he's not an advanced playmaker, Joe is a decent one-read passer who can at least keep the ball moving. 

There's one main reason Joe fell all the way to No. 49 is rail-thin and doesn't have the core strength to make up for that. It leaves him with a lot of questions to answer on defense even though he possesses good instincts. He's also not much of a shot or space creator, which is likely to make him wholly reliant on others to get his looks. It is not an exaggeration to say Joe is the sort of guy who gets stopped in his tracks by contact, which will be a problem for him getting through screens on defense and moving through traffic on offense. 

That latter bit casts some doubt on his signature skill. If he can't create separation via movement, and thus can't become a threat as a movement shooter, there's a cap on just how impactful of a shooter he can be. He didn't show much as an off-movement player in college, and those are the sort of shooters who historically have thrived in Doc Rivers offenses.

Luckily, Philadelphia is a pretty ideal situation for him to thrive in a spot-up role. With the ball in the hands of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and to a lesser extent Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Seth Curry, he will be able to focus on spot-up looks predominantly as he fills out his frame. I'm not super bullish on him becoming a creator because of his strength concerns, but it's a decent flier on a kid with a defined skill, which is more than you can say about a lot of guys this late in the draft. If he creates turnovers away from the ball on top of that, you consider it a nice bonus.

(Beyond that, Joe was so prolific in college that there's reason to bet he figures it out as a movement shooter in some form or fashion, and he has displayed the chops to shoot the ball off-the-bounce at the college level, too. I have little doubt he'll find a way to hit shots at the next level, provided his frame doesn't completely hold him down on both ends.)

Whether a promise was made or not, and perhaps we'll find that out soon, the Sixers certainly didn't suffer for it, and they ended up getting their guy anyway.

Philadelphia has sent a clear message during this draft about what they think they need, and the best thing you can say about their first night under Daryl Morey is that they made moves that pretty obviously make sense on paper. No overthinking, no shoehorning guys into roles they won't fit in, just an understanding of what they have and what they need.

Here are some highlights of the newest member of the Sixers...

This story is developing.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify 

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Isaiah Joe NBA Draft Daryl Morey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers trade Al Horford, picks to Oklahoma City for Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson
Danny-Green_111820_usat

Transportation

As traffic deaths spike, Philly reveals updated Vision Zero action plan
Vision Zero Philly 2025

Illness

'Breakthrough finding' reveals why certain COVID-19 patients die
COVID-19 breakthrough study

Sixers

Sixers select Tyrese Maxey with No. 21 pick in 2020 NBA Draft
tyrese-maxey-1_111820_usat

Food & Drink

Esquire gives Philly's Kalaya top spot on 'Best New Restaurants' list
Kalaya Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Philly-area restaurants offering takeout meals for Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinner at Urban Farmer

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved