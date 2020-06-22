Sixers' Tobias Harris says Joel Embiid 'gave me a ride' long before he got driver's license

When 26-year-old Joel Embiid announced last week that he had "finally" gotten a driver's license after nine years in the United States, it seemed fair to assume the Sixers big man had not been driving cars prior to this.

Naturally, there is a learner's permit period that Embiid must have gone through to qualify for his driver's license test. Since he passed, it's safe to say Embiid is a competent driver, according the state in which he resides.

But if you ask Tobias Harris, there's something a little fishy about Embiid's celebration.

Appearing recently on ESPN Australia & New Zealand, Harris revealed that he had actually been in a car operated by Embiid before he had a driver's license.

"I'm going to state this out here — when I heard Joel Embiid got his license, it was very surprising to me," Harris said. "He has given me a ride home before."