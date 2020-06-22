More Sports:

June 22, 2020

Sixers' Tobias Harris says Joel Embiid 'gave me a ride' long before he got driver's license

Philadelphia big man called out by teammate in ESPN interview

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid Harris Car Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris shared a car ride with Embiid at the wheel long before he got his driver's license, Harris claims.

When 26-year-old Joel Embiid announced last week that he had "finally" gotten a driver's license after nine years in the United States, it seemed fair to assume the Sixers big man had not been driving cars prior to this.

Naturally, there is a learner's permit period that Embiid must have gone through to qualify for his driver's license test. Since he passed, it's safe to say Embiid is a competent driver, according the state in which he resides.

But if you ask Tobias Harris, there's something a little fishy about Embiid's celebration.

Appearing recently on ESPN Australia & New Zealand, Harris revealed that he had actually been in a car operated by Embiid before he had a driver's license.

"I'm going to state this out here — when I heard Joel Embiid got his license, it was very surprising to me," Harris said. "He has given me a ride home before."

RELATED ARTICLE: Which parts of an NBA game will be most impacted by fan-less experience?

Harris explained that Embiid once gave him a ride home after a playoff game, which would have been in the spring of 2019. Unless Embiid took his sweet time after getting a learner's permit, that seems like well before he was legally permitted to drive on the streets.

"Now I'm like, 'You just now got a license?' What don't I know? Please explain it to me."

In a follow-up tweet, Embiid asked for recommendations on what kind of car he should drive. Considering the sporty tastes of teammate Ben Simmons, he would probably be a good resource for Embiid.

The Sixers are among 22 teams slated to head down to Orlando to resume the NBA season after it was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic in March. Assuming the wheels don't come off that plan, Philadelphia is considered a bit of a darkhorse championship contender that might benefit from the long layoff.

If all goes according to plan, the NBA will make its return on July 30.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Joel Embiid Tobias Harris

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Higher Education

Colleges, universities across New Jersey can resume operations through multi-stage process
New Jersey colleges universities

Prevention

Herd immunity won’t solve our COVID-19 problem
Herd Immunity COVID-19

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Photography

Philly artist's George Floyd protest photography featured in The New Yorker
Philly New Yorker

Food & Drink

Bok Bar announces when the rooftop beer garden will reopen for the summer
Bok Bar South Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved