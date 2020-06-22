Sixers' Tobias Harris says Joel Embiid 'gave me a ride' long before he got driver's license

June 22, 2020
When 26-year-old Joel Embiid announced last week that he had "finally" gotten a driver's license after nine years in the United States, it seemed fair to assume the Sixers big man had not been driving cars prior to this.
After nine years in America, I FINALLY got my driver license— Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) June 16, 2020
Naturally, there is a learner's permit period that Embiid must have gone through to qualify for his driver's license test. Since he passed, it's safe to say Embiid is a competent driver, according the state in which he resides.
But if you ask Tobias Harris, there's something a little fishy about Embiid's celebration.
Appearing recently on ESPN Australia & New Zealand, Harris revealed that he had actually been in a car operated by Embiid before he had a driver's license.
Joel Embiid just got his license, and Tobias Harris wishes he knew sooner, given Embiid has given him a lift home many times! 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/HtHqpWu3Hm— ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) June 22, 2020
"I'm going to state this out here — when I heard Joel Embiid got his license, it was very surprising to me," Harris said. "He has given me a ride home before."
Harris explained that Embiid once gave him a ride home after a playoff game, which would have been in the spring of 2019. Unless Embiid took his sweet time after getting a learner's permit, that seems like well before he was legally permitted to drive on the streets.
"Now I'm like, 'You just now got a license?' What don't I know? Please explain it to me."
In a follow-up tweet, Embiid asked for recommendations on what kind of car he should drive. Considering the sporty tastes of teammate Ben Simmons, he would probably be a good resource for Embiid.
I need car options any recommendations???— Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2020
The Sixers are among 22 teams slated to head down to Orlando to resume the NBA season after it was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic in March. Assuming the wheels don't come off that plan, Philadelphia is considered a bit of a darkhorse championship contender that might benefit from the long layoff.
If all goes according to plan, the NBA will make its return on July 30.