Skydiving event to take place over the beach in Wildwood

Ever wonder what a seagull sees when it's flying high over the beach?

Thrill seekers can get a birds-eye view of of the Wildwood shoreline by dropping from the sky during the "Wildwood Beach Boogie" tandem skydiving event from Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7.

South Jersey's Skydive Cross Keys debuted the event last year to a successful turnout. Now, it's once again being offered to adults. No skydiving experience is necessary.

Skydivers will meet at the Skydive Cross Keys tent on Wildwood beach near Spicer Avenue at their reserved times, then be shuttled to the Cape May County Airport to take flight.

Participants will be securely attached to an experienced instructor certified by the U.S. Parachute Association, and will land in the sand near the Wildwoods boardwalk.

A limited number of tickets for the beach tandem skydive, costing $399 each, are still available and can be purchased online.

Those who prefer their feet firmly on the ground can watch the event throughout the weekend. An ideal viewing spot for spectators is on the Wildwoods boardwalk near Spicer Avenue.

Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7Times vary | $399Wildwood beach near Spicer AvenueWildwood, NJ 08260