More Events:

July 21, 2022

Skydiving event to take place over the beach in Wildwood

For $399, Skydive Cross Keys offers people the opportunity to parachute over the scenic shoreline in early August

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation Skydiving
Wildwood Beach Boogie skydiving Courtesy of/Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement Development Authority

The Wildwood Beach Boogie takes place from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7, giving thrill seekers the opportunity to skydive over the Jersey Shore.

Ever wonder what a seagull sees when it's flying high over the beach?

Thrill seekers can get a birds-eye view of of the Wildwood shoreline by dropping from the sky during the "Wildwood Beach Boogie" tandem skydiving event from Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7.

MORE: Lucy the Elephant to be featured in new family board game

South Jersey's Skydive Cross Keys debuted the event last year to a successful turnout. Now, it's once again being offered to adults. No skydiving experience is necessary.

Skydivers will meet at the Skydive Cross Keys tent on Wildwood beach near Spicer Avenue at their reserved times, then be shuttled to the Cape May County Airport to take flight.

Participants will be securely attached to an experienced instructor certified by the U.S. Parachute Association, and will land in the sand near the Wildwoods boardwalk.

A limited number of tickets for the beach tandem skydive, costing $399 each, are still available and can be purchased online.

Those who prefer their feet firmly on the ground can watch the event throughout the weekend. An ideal viewing spot for spectators is on the Wildwoods boardwalk near Spicer Avenue.

Wildwood Beach Boogie

Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7
Times vary | $399
Wildwood beach near Spicer Avenue
Wildwood, NJ 08260

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Recreation Skydiving Wildwood Jersey Shore South Jersey Beaches Summer

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

The longest running show in Las Vegas history heads to South Philadelphia
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philadelphia Museum of Art workers unionized 2 years ago, but they're still fighting for a contract
Art Museum Union

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly summer concerts
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Addiction

As overdose deaths surged early in the COVID-19 pandemic, racial disparities also grew
Overdose Racial Disparities

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Safety
Marcus_Epps_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese142.jpg

TV

'Welcome to Wrexham' trailer puts Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds in soccer spotlight
Welcome to Wrexham Trailer

Performances

Evil Genius to host drag brunch series this summer with pop star theme
Evil Genius Drag Brunch

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved