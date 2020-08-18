More Health:

August 18, 2020

Your smartphone soon may be able to tell if you're drunk

A new study finds a link between gait and blood alcohol concentration levels

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Alcohol
smartphone drunk accelerometer Pexels/Pixabay

The accelerometer on a smartphone may be able to predict how drunk people are are by measuring how much they sway back and forth when walking.

The dangers of drinking too much alcohol are well-known. But when people are out having fun with their friends, it can be easy to lose track of the number of beers or glasses of wine they've consumed. 

Now, researchers say smartphones soon may be able to warn people when they've had too much to drink at the bar. 

The number of drinks isn't always the best determinant of intoxication any way, the researchers from Stanford University and the University of Pittsburgh explained. People's tolerance levels vary based on many factors, including their weight.

In a study published Tuesday in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, lead author Brian Suffoletto and his team found that a smartphone's accelerometer also can determine whether someone is intoxicated based on how they walk. The mechanism behind this approach is similar to step-tracking apps.

Researchers found that the accelerometer predicted intoxication with 92% accuracy in a sample of 17 adults. 

Other studies have linked changes in gait, like swaying side to side, with the number of drinks a person consumed. But this is the first study to find a relationship between gait and blood alcohol concentration and breath alcohol concentration levels. True intoxication is considered .08 BrAC.

Study participants were asked to drink a vodka gimlet within an hour timespan. A shot of liquor can raise BAC by 0.02 for man and 0.03 for women.

They then were asked to complete walking trials every hour for seven hours with their smartphone strapped to their lower backs. The trials required they take 10 steps forward and 10 steps backward. The researchers also measured their BAC and BrAC periodically.

Overall, researchers found that lateral movement – swaying back and forth – was the best predictor of a BrAC level of 0.08 or higher. 

Still, the researchers noted their small study size and the need to expand it in further research.

According to Suffoletto, who at the time of the study was at the University of Pittsburgh but now is an emergency medicine professor at Stanford University's School of Medicine, there are several challenges that need to be addressed before their proof-of-concept idea can be rolled out to the general public.

First, he said, researchers need to ensure it could work in more realistic environments than a controlled laboratory setting. Would it be as accurate in an actual bar, for instance?

Plus, it's unclear whether people would be willing to strap their smartphone to their back to determine how drunk they are, Suffoletto said. 

Another question to answer: Would it be as accurate if a person just held their phone or kept it in their pocket to be more discreet? Suffoletto told Inverse that the predictor probably will work if the person has the smartphone in their pocket, but not if they are holding it in their hands.

An even bigger challenge, he said, is getting people to respond to these signs of intoxication. 

"I have spent the past 10-plus years designing and testing communication-based strategies to help individuals make better choices related to alcohol consumption," he said. "The biggest challenge in my mind is how to get someone who is already impaired with alcohol to respond to supportive messaging."

He hopes that smartphone apps will include this prediction capability within the next year.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Alcohol Philadelphia Smartphones Beer University of Pittsburgh Research Liquor Wine Studies Drunk Driving Drinking Stanford

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 1: Miles Sanders, the next Brian Westbrook?
081720MilesSanders

TV

John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video
John Oliver McMahon Philly

Prevention

Pennsylvania plans to launch Irish-made COVID-19 contact tracing app next month
Pennsylvania App COVID

Flyers

What they're saying: Flyers beating Canadiens at their own game, and frustrating Montreal in the process
Hart-Voracek_081720_usat

Food & Drink

Kevin Smith to open real-life Mooby's restaurant pop-up in New Jersey next month
Kevin Smith Mooby's

Museums

'When Women Lost the Vote' opening at the Museum of the American Revolution
Museum of the American Revolution

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved