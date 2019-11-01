More Health:

November 01, 2019

Smoking on screen has increased by 120% in PG-13 movies since 2010, new research says

Despite a causal relationship between depictions of smoking in movies and initiation, smoking in film is steadily increasing

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Smoking
Teen_smoking Amritanshu Sikdar/Unsplash

Depictions of smoking in film has increased dramatically since 2010, new research shows.

And despite research proving there's a causal relationship between depictions of smoking and initiation for teens, PG-13 movies saw the highest increases. 

MORE HEALTH: Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a spike in tobacco products on screen, which includes cigarettes, cigars, pipes, hookah, electronic cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products, in American movies that ranked among the top 10 in theatrical receipts for at least one week. Between 2010 and 2018, among all top-grossing movies, tobacco incidents increased 57%.

For PG-13 movies alone, there's been a 120% increase in tobacco incidents. In 2018, biographical dramas accounted for most tobacco in film, a large majority of which was rated PG-13. 

According to the Surgeon General, youth heavily exposed to smoking in movies and television are more likely to begin smoking than those with minimal exposure. 

The CDC is recommending that films with smoking automatically receive an R rating to eliminate teen exposure to the film. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Smoking Philadelphia Films Entertainment

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

NFL

Upon further review: An exclusive look behind the scenes at NFL headquarters on game day
NFL-headquarters_103119_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

Mailbag: Sunday's Eagles-Bears outcome is kind of a big deal
110119MitchTrubisky

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Food & Drink

Victory Brewing Co. throwing massive tailgate for Eagles versus Patriots game
Victory Brewing Co. throwing Eagles tailgate

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved