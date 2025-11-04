City officials point residents to food aid resources amid SNAP pause

As the status of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits remains in flux amid the government shutdown, Philadelphia officials have published a plan to try to connect affected residents, federal employees and small businesses with the resources they need.

Two days after signing an executive order to approve the $14 million One Philly (SNAP) Support Program, Mayor Cherelle Parker held an emergency meeting Monday with 123 of the area's food aid nonprofits to finalize a coordinated effort that includes launching a public education campaign about the city's database of free meal resources, grant opportunities for small businesses and rental assistance for furloughed workers.

The Trump administration announced on Monday that half of the usual amount of SNAP payments would be paid out for the month of November after federal judges ruled against the U.S Department of Agriculture for its plan to withhold all funding until the government is reopened. The money will be pulled from the agency's contingency fund.

Philadelphia's food and meal finder connects users to nearby food pantries, community refrigerators or other sites where people can receive free food. Users can filter results by entering an address to find the nearest sites. No identification or proof of income is needed at most food sites, but it's recommended to call ahead to ask about hours and requirements.

People can call 311 for more information on locating free meals and receive help applying for programs through BenePhilly's website or hotline at 800-994-5537.

A number of local grocers, restaurants, shops and organizations are also offering free food to customers impacted by the SNAP pause. Philly-based food aid organizations have raised warning flags that their resources will likely be spread thin, which is only exacerbated by a budget stalemate at the state level.

"A lot of the pantries in our network, a lot of our food pantry partners, are experiencing empty shelves because the reality is that the need is outpacing the resources that we have," Callie Perrone, government affairs officer for Philabundance, told PhillyVoice last week.

The Department of Commerce and the Merchant Fund are making an additional $500,000 in emergency revenue replacement grants available for small businesses like grocers and food retailers to sustain operations.

Up to $2 million in grants will be distributed from the city's Reinvestment Fund to local food aid groups. Individual grants will range from $5,000 to $50,000 and are expected to be dispersed by Nov. 10. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday. After the deadline, applications can still be processed on a rolling basis as long as funds are still available.

"By partnering with our local food security organizations, we can get resources to where they are needed most, faster and more effectively," said Tiffany Thurman, chief of staff for the Parker administration. "We urge our community organizations to apply for this critical funding so we can work together to support every neighbor in need."

Parker's support plan also included an immediate allocation of $4 million to food distribution partners and $1.5 million in emergency rental assistance to be earmarked for furloughed federal workers at risk of eviction.

"Families across Philadelphia live with a myriad of challenges every day. Facing food insecurity should never be one of them," said Parker in a statement. "Access to SNAP benefits has been an invaluable tool in our fight against food insecurity. This is why we've long partnered with local food banks and community organizations to demonstrate that hunger should have no place here and why it is essential that we assist in this moment of urgent need."

On Saturday, city officials warned that its plan will likely not be fully sufficient for the estimated 500,000 Philadelphians that rely on SNAP payments. As of the end of October, the city said it had not received over $600 million in funding from government sources, which could increase to near $800 million by the end of the year.