Snowflake Stroll brings holiday activities and tree lighting to Glen Eagle Square

The free, family event features photos with Santa, hot chocolate, kids activities and in-store specials

Glen Eagle Square Provided Courtesy/Glen Eagle Square

Glen Eagle Square will celebrate the holiday season with its Snowflake Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 6, a free afternoon event that mixes family activities, seasonal treats and local shopping.

Visitors can walk through the shopping center and take part in a lineup of holiday offerings. Families can stop for complimentary printed photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy a children’s activity zone and pick up hot chocolate from the drink station. Guests can also receive a Glen Eagle Square beanie and enter a holiday raffle that includes a winter-themed gift basket from participating stores.

Shoppers are encouraged to explore exclusive in-store specials from participating tenants throughout the afternoon.

The event ends with a tree lighting ceremony that brings the square’s seasonal display to life.

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 2-5 p.m.
Glen Eagle Square
477 Wilmington West Chester Pike
Glen Mills, PA 19342
Free to attend

Holiday Shopping Family-Friendly Glen Mills

