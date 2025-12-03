Snowflake Stroll brings holiday activities and tree lighting to Glen Eagle Square

Glen Eagle Square will celebrate the holiday season with its Snowflake Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 6, a free afternoon event that mixes family activities, seasonal treats and local shopping.

Visitors can walk through the shopping center and take part in a lineup of holiday offerings. Families can stop for complimentary printed photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy a children’s activity zone and pick up hot chocolate from the drink station. Guests can also receive a Glen Eagle Square beanie and enter a holiday raffle that includes a winter-themed gift basket from participating stores.

Shoppers are encouraged to explore exclusive in-store specials from participating tenants throughout the afternoon.

The event ends with a tree lighting ceremony that brings the square’s seasonal display to life.

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 2-5 p.m.

Glen Eagle Square

477 Wilmington West Chester Pike

Glen Mills, PA 19342

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



