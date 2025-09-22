Sixers sign Emoni Bates, Kennedy Chandler, Malcolm Hill and Jaylen Martin to Exhibit 10 contracts

The Sixers announced on Monday night that the team has agreed to contracts with Emoni Bates, Kennedy Chandler, Malcolm Hill and Jaylen Martin. All of the deals are Exhibit 10 contracts, which enable players to spend training camp and preseason with a team and then receive a signing bonus for reporting to their G League affiliate after being waived.

All four players have NBA experience, and they should all be expected to join the Delaware Blue Coats for the upcoming season.

Martin, 21, already has played with the Blue Coats, spending a few weeks with the team last January before signing a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards. Martin played in 16 NBA games last year with the Brooklyn Nets and Wizards.

Hill, 29, is a sturdy wing with 24 games of NBA experience in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He has not played in the NBA since, but has spent time in the G League, most recently with the Birmingham Squadron.

Chandler, a 23-year-old point guard, is the one of two players signed on Monday that was drafted in the NBA. He was the No. 38 overall pick back in 2022, played in 36 games for the Memphis Grizzlies as a rookie and was promptly waived. Chandler was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school and went to Tennessee.

The most recognizable name of the bunch belongs to Bates, whose infamous slide from high school phenom to relative afterthought as a second-round pick has been well-documented. Bates, 21, spent the last two seasons on two-way contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates is 6-foot-10 but very slight; his three-point volume is enormous.

It would be difficult to imagine the Sixers parting ways with any of Jabari Walker, Dominick Barlow or Hunter Sallis, but it should be noted that players on Exhibit 10 deals can be moved into two-way slots if they are eligible.