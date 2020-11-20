More Sports:

November 20, 2020

Source: Sixers to waive two-way player Marial Shayok

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
marial-shayok_112020_usat Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors' Stanley Johnson, left, tries to shoot as Philadelphia 76ers' Marial Shayok defends.

The Sixers plan to waive two-way player Marial Shayok, a source told PhillyVoice on Friday morning. Shayok, who was drafted by Philadelphia with the 54th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, spent most of last season with the Delaware Blue Coats, where he was a prolific scorer for the team's G-League affiliate. 

The Iowa State product scored 22.4 points per game in just over 29 minutes a night for Delaware last season but did not have much of an opportunity to play for the big-league club. Shayok appeared in only four games for the Sixers during his rookie year, playing mostly garbage time in just 28 total minutes.

Ultimately, Shayok didn't show enough to warrant converting his contract to an NBA deal and wasn't viewed as promising enough for the team to bring him back using one of their two-way deals. At 25, Shayok is on the older side for a prospect, and his signature skill (shooting) was merely above average at a lower level of competition last season, as defensive concerns continued to follow him from his college days.

Beyond that, Shayok's presence at this stage would have been somewhat redundant following Philadelphia's selection of Isaiah Joe in the second round on Wednesday night. Joe figures to be the team's developmental shooter prospect for at least the short-term future, and recent acquisitions Seth Curry and Danny Green will bolster their floor spacing in the meantime.

With Daryl Morey in charge of the organization and Elton Brand taking a larger role in its restructure, Philadelphia has already begun turning over parts of the G-League program this offseason. Former St. Joe's legend and NBA guard Jameer Nelson was recently hired as the Assistant GM of the Blue Coats, and as Derek Bodner of The Athletic first reported on Thursday evening, the team is expected to sign Dakota Mathias to a two-way deal, a source confirmed to PhillyVoice. On some level, 

What this means for the second two-way spot is currently unclear. Sources speculate recent draftee Paul Reed could be the recipient of such a deal, but a team source said Friday that Philadelphia's plans for the second two-way contract are still fluid. Stay tuned.

This story is developing...

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify 

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Marial Shayok Elton Brand Daryl Morey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Tyrese Maxey is ready to do whatever it takes to win with the Sixers
Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-76ers-NBA-Draft_111920_USAT

Investigations

More than 200 firearms missing from the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office, report says
Philadelphia-Sheriff-firearms

Prevention

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine develops strong immune response among older adults
AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine.png

Eagles

Eagles vs. Browns: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 11
Eagles_Cowboys_Fletcher_Cox_4_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022027.jpg

Odd News

'Pig couch' featured on viral, fake Craigslist ad turns out to be work of real Philly artist
pig couch craigslist ad

Holiday

Tree lighting ceremony, Deck the Hall light show at City Hall reimagined for 2020
Holiday tree Philadelphia City Hall

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved