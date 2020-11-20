Live NBA trade, free agency rumors: Could Sixers bring back Nerlens Noel?

UPDATE [12:15 p.m.] — According to our own Kyle Neubeck, the Sixers are waving two-way player Marial Shayok, who spent time in both the G-League with the Blue Coats and in the NBA with Philadelphia.

You can check out Kyle's full story on the decision to move on from Shayok right here.

FROM EARLIER

NBA free agency officially opens on Friday, and that means that the offseason is about to really heat up. So far, two of the biggest trades (Al Horford and Josh Richardson) have belonged to the Sixers as new president of basketball operations Daryl Morey continues to reshape the roster to best fit his and Doc Rivers' vision of what this team should look like.

When the Sixers jettisoned Horford and his massive contract on draft day, it left a hole in the Sixers roster that they'll need to fill before the start of the season in just over a month.

They need a backup center. And on Thursday, they reportedly waived their other center Norvel Pelle, making it an even bigger area of need. Not someone to play alongside Joel Embiid at times and bog everything down on offense, but a true backup center who, hopefully, can anchor the second unit and provide the All-Star center with rest and nights off when needed. Could an old friend fit that bill?

According to Keith Pompey of the Inquirer, there's growing momentum behind the idea of Nerlens Noel, who was acquired by the Sixers in a draft-night trade back in 2013. After missing his first season with a torn ACL, Noel played two and a half seasons in Philly before being traded to the Mavericks at the 2017 deadline. The last two seasons, Noel has been with the Thunder.

Right now, three-time all-star Joel Embiid, and Paul Reed, who was drafted 58th overall in Wednesday’s draft, are the only two centers on the Sixers’ roster. This move could set up the return of former Sixer Nerlens Noel, who is a free agent. ... Now, sources says, there’s a real chance Noel, 26, could reunite with the Sixers. Teams officially will be permitted to contact free agents or their agents at 6 p.m. Friday. Players will be allowed to sign free-agent deals at 12:01 p.m. Monday. Like Pelle, Noel was a fan favorite in Philly. Noel was also Embiid’s best friend on the team. In addition, he and all-star point guard Ben Simmons are close friends and share the same agency, Klutch Sports Group. New Sixers president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, has also been a fan of his playing style for some time, according to sources. [inquirer.com]

Not only would Noel fit on the floor as a defensive-minded backup behind Embiid, but he would also likely fit in their budget as the team could use their taxpayer mid-level exception (about $5 million) on Noel, who played last season on a $2 million dollar minimum deal. In just over 360 NBA games played, Noel's averaged 8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks in 22.1 minutes.

Noel's split with Philadelphia the first time around wasn't exactly the best. After the team drafted him, they drafted three more big man over the next two years creating an incredibly crowded frontcourt that sometimes left Noel playing far fewer minutes than he expected — or what he deserved, for that matter. But most of the key front office/coaching players from that debacle are gone, and with new faces in there perhaps Noel could be lured back to Philly.

If he's not, however, their should be other options for the Sixers at backup center. Over at Liberty Ballers, Sean Kennedy took a look at a handful of players who might fit the bill, including Noel, Meyers Leonard, Robin Lopez and, among others, Aaron Baynes. Here's what he had to say about Baynes:

Baynes made $5.5 million last season in what was a breakout year for him in Phoenix. The center shot 35.1 percent on 4.0 3-point attempts per game, and would instantly become the Sixers’ best screener by a large margin. More than likely, Baynes may have earned himself a pay raise, and the Suns are all-in on finally making it back to the playoffs this season, so they may try to bring back the big man. However, maybe Australian national teammate Ben Simmons could talk Baynes into coming to Philadelphia. [libertyballers.com]



Will the Sixers bring in any of those players to spell Joel Embiid and provide important minutes at backup center? Teams can officially begin contacting free agents at 6 p.m. on Friday night, and deals can begin being signed by Monday afternoon. If you thought the condensed NBA offseason has been busy so far, buckle up. It's about to hit another gear.

So far, the Sixers' moves haven't created too much movement in their 2021 NBA Finals odds, according to TheLines.com, but those moves were less about improving the team than it was about improving their salary cap situation — although you could argue the team did improve too, which is a bit of a bonus. With more moves to come, we'll have to check back in when the dust settles on this frantic offseason.

While the news and rumors are expected to fly throughout the day and the weekend, we'll have you covered with all the latest right here in our live tracker.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports