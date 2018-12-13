More News:

December 13, 2018

Philadelphia Sprouts Market participating in nationwide hiring day next week

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Sprouts Market, one of the newest additions to South Broad in recent months, will be hiring new employees next week as part of the company's nationwide hiring day.

Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 300 Sprouts locations, including the new Philly store, will hire for non-seasonal, full- and part-time positions in a handful of different roles, including department managers, assistant department managers, cashiers, clerks, checkout assistants, backup receivers, and scan coordinators.

RELATED: Here's a look inside Sprouts Farmers Market at Lincoln Square

In the last year Sprouts Market created about 4,300 new jobs nationwide. They company also has been featured in Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018,  and the site ranked it the fourth best company in the Food & Drug Store industry.

The job could come with some health perks. Sprouts is all about natural, organic food and tend to sell lots of options for people adhering to specific kinds of diets (gluten-free, vegan, et cetera). Team members also get store discounts, and about 23 percent of employees have been promoted in the last year.

"You don't have to be a healthy living expert to apply because we focus on team member training and product education to make sure every team member has the opportunity to learn about healthy living and grow their career in natural foods," CEO Dan Sanders said in a statement.

Learn more about the hiring event and jobs at Sprouts here.

Marielle Mondon
