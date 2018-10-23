South Jersey man arrested for alleged sexual assault of child during church functions

A Wenonah, New Jersey, man was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a child during various church functions.

Jeremy J. Hellyer, 21, allegedly committed the assaults between April 2016 and December 2017 at Gloucester County Community Church in Washington Township, police said, NJ.com reported.

Hellyer has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility ahead of a detention hearing.

NJ.com reports Hellyer did not work at the church.

In early September, in response to Pennsylvania’s grand jury report, New Jersey launched a task force to investigate sexual abuse by clergy members.

The U.S. Justice Department has also reportedly begun investigating clergy-related child abuse across Pennsylvania.

