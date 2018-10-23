More News:

October 23, 2018

South Jersey man arrested for alleged sexual assault of child during church functions

The alleged assaults took place over a 20-month span

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Gloucester County Community Church Screenshot/Google Street View

Gloucester County Community Church.

A Wenonah, New Jersey, man was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a child during various church functions.

Jeremy J. Hellyer, 21, allegedly committed the assaults between April 2016 and December 2017 at Gloucester County Community Church in Washington Township, police said, NJ.com reported.

RELATED: South Jersey mom reacting to Facebook insults may have prevented Kentucky school shooting | South Jersey man charged with DUI in improbable high-wire incident

Hellyer has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility ahead of a detention hearing.

NJ.com reports Hellyer did not work at the church.

In early September, in response to Pennsylvania’s grand jury report, New Jersey launched a task force to investigate sexual abuse by clergy members.

The U.S. Justice Department has also reportedly begun investigating clergy-related child abuse across Pennsylvania. 

