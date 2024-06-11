More News:

June 11, 2024

South Jersey man arrested for stowing baby deer in shopping bag, police say

The animal was found during an investigation of a reported shoplifting at a store in Stafford Township.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
Deer South Jersey Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Matthew Keithley, 23, of Mays Landing, is charged with illegal possession of a deer and other offenses after Stafford Township police found a foal in his bag while responding to a report of shoplifting at a ShopRite on June 1.

A Mays Landing man surprised police in Stafford Township this month when officers discovered he was hiding a baby deer inside a shopping bag at a ShopRite, authorities said.

Police were called to investigate suspected shoplifting at the grocery store on Route 72 on June 1. When officers arrived around 6 p.m., they found Matthew Keithley, 23, walking around the area of the ShopRite, police said.

As officers asked Keithley questions, they noticed a foal poking its head out of the shopping bag. Police told Keithley he was being arrested for illegal possession of a deer, authorities said. Keithley allegedly attempted to run, but was caught and taken into custody.

Authorities alleged Keithley gave officers a fake name and was also in possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He had active warrants in Atlantic County.

Keithley is charged with illegal possession of a deer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest by flight and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He's being held at Ocean County Jail.

Authorities said the foal was released in the wild near where Keithley had found the animal.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arrests Mays Landing Crime New Jersey

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

June 28: It's Happening with Snooki & Joey
Limited - Visit NJ - Resorts

Atlantic City Wows: Stay in walking distance of the Steel Pier.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in car crash on I-70 in Maryland
Fetterman car crash

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center named a "Best Venue"
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Healthy Eating

The Planetary Health Diet reduces risk of early death and helps the environment; here's what it entails
planetary health diet

Music

Lower Merion native writes score for national parks 'road trip' doc
Lower Merion composer

Phillies

MLB power rankings roundup: The Phillies are back from London, still good at baseball
Phillies-London-Series-Win-6.8.24-MLB.jpg

Entertainment

Your 2024 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer
Outdoor movies 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved