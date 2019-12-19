More Events:

December 19, 2019

Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa to cook dinner at Reading Terminal

She's the featured chef in the next Market to Table dinner

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Reading Terminal Market dinner with Cristina Martinez Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Let Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa cook you dinner at Reading Terminal Market on Jan. 14.

The next event in the Market to Table dinner series at Reading Terminal Market will feature Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa, an activist for immigrants' rights and a James Beard Award-nominee.

After Reading Terminal closes for the day on Tuesday, Jan. 14, attendees will go on a private shopping tour through the market with Martinez and Maria Mercedes Grubb of restaurant Gallo Negro in Santure, Puerto Rico.

RELATED: There's now a Spanish grocery store in Reading Terminal Market | Stop by Gabi with your Christmas Village mug for $1 wine re-fill

The chefs will then prepare a four-course meal with ingredients found in the market, including scallops and lamb chops. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages for the meal.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit Taller Salud, an organization in Puerto Rico dedicated to educating local communities about women’s health, reducing violence, and fostering economic development through education and activism.

Tickets for the dinner are $200 per person. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Market to Table Dinner

Tuesday, Jan. 14
5:30-8:30 p.m. | $200 per person
Reading Terminal Market
1136 Arch St. Philadelphia, PA 19107

