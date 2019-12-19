Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa to cook dinner at Reading Terminal

The next event in the Market to Table dinner series at Reading Terminal Market will feature Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa, an activist for immigrants' rights and a James Beard Award-nominee.

After Reading Terminal closes for the day on Tuesday, Jan. 14, attendees will go on a private shopping tour through the market with Martinez and Maria Mercedes Grubb of restaurant Gallo Negro in Santure, Puerto Rico.

The chefs will then prepare a four-course meal with ingredients found in the market, including scallops and lamb chops. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages for the meal.



Net proceeds from the event will benefit Taller Salud, an organization in Puerto Rico dedicated to educating local communities about women’s health, reducing violence, and fostering economic development through education and activism.

Tickets for the dinner are $200 per person. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

5:30-8:30 p.m. | $200 per person

Reading Terminal Market

1136 Arch St. Philadelphia, PA 19107



