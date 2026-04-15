Over 60 vinyl dealers will take over a stretch of South Street for Record Riot

A stretch of South Street will turn into an open-air record market on Saturday, May 2, as the “Record Riot” returns for a day centered around vinyl collecting and music culture.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between 5th and 6th streets. Admission is free.

More than 60 vendor tables are expected, with dealers bringing thousands of LPs and CDs spanning a wide range of genres. The selection is geared toward both serious collectors and casual browsers, with a mix of common releases and harder-to-find records.

Beyond vinyl, the market will include vintage clothing, jewelry, T-shirts and other items, giving it more of a street festival feel than a traditional record show. Music is expected throughout the day, and nearby South Street businesses will be open for food and drinks.

The event is open to all ages and accessible to the public.

Saturday, May 2 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

South Street between 5th & 6th streets

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.