More News:

October 02, 2018

Southwest Airlines flash sale has low fares out of Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Airfares
Carroll - Southwest Airlines Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Southwest Airlines plane lands at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Philadelphia travelers looking to plan a trip have a limited window beginning Tuesday to book low-fare flights with Southwest Airlines to several U.S. destinations.

The airline launched a nationwide 72-hour sale on Tuesday that includes eight flights from Philadelphia International Airport, including all taxes and fees.

The sale applies to flights booked from Nov. 28-Dec. 29 and from Jan. 3-Feb. 13.

Below are the deals out of Philadelphia.

•Atlanta - $79

•Chicago (Midway) - $99

•Dallas (Love Field) - $99

•Denver - $129

•Ft. Lauderdale - $79

•Nashville - $79

•St. Louis - $99

•Tampa - $79

The fares listed above are only valid on nonstop flights and fares are nonrefundable. Seats and days are also limited.

Travelers must book their flights by the end of Thursday in their respective time zones.

The deals out of Philadelphia can be found here.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Airfares Philadelphia Southwest Airlines Airlines Flights

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 5
100218JalenMills

Gritty

Trump visits Philly, and Gritty becomes a symbol of the protest
10022018_Gritty_Flyers_Twitter

Hit And Run

How a Temple student's near-death experience inspired a bicycle helmet that looks like a baseball cap
Rachel Hall Temple graduation

Travel

Southwest Airlines flash sale has low fares out of Philly
Carroll - Southwest Airlines

Business

It looks like MoviePass is up to something shady again
moviepass card facebook

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Any resemblance between Eagles and Super Bowl champs 'is purely coincidental'
1001_Eagles_lose_USAT

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand Wine Region

$3599 & up -- New Zealand Wine Regions Holiday w/Flights
Limited - Jamaica Resort

$1139 & up -- Jamaica Weeklong Vacation With Flights

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.