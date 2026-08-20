Spring Garden Sunflower Festival to bring 50-plus vendors, live music and art to Fairmount Avenue

The Spring Garden Sunflower Festival will transform the 1700 through 1900 blocks of Fairmount Avenue into a celebration of neighborhood businesses, artists and organizations on Saturday, Sept. 12. The free event runs from noon-8 p.m. and will feature more than 50 vendors.

Now in its third year, the festival will offer live music, dance performances and DJ sets throughout the day. Attendees also can join a community salsa lesson at 4 p.m. or watch artists create new work at 18th Street and Fairmount Avenue.

A children’s zone will offer crafts and games, while the beer garden will feature lawn games for adults. Food trucks and neighborhood businesses will sell food and drinks along the festival route.

Additional information and schedule updates are available on the Spring Garden Sunflower Festival website.

Spring Garden Sunflower Festival

Saturday, Sept. 12 | Noon-8 p.m.

1700-1900 blocks of Fairmount Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Free to attend



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