‘Dancing with the Stars’ live tour bringing Rylee Arnold, Jenna Johnson and more pros to Philly

Some of the best-known pros from “Dancing with the Stars” are trading the TV ballroom for a Philadelphia arena next winter.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” comes to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2027, with Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater and other professional dancers from the ABC competition series. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The touring cast also includes Brandon Armstrong, Hailey Bills, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Adele Zaikman. Slater will return as co-host, while the show’s troupe will join the live tour for the first time with Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard and Carter Williams.

The full lineup is not finished yet. Celebrity guest stars will be announced later, giving fans another set of names to watch for before the Philadelphia stop.

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The arena production is being directed by Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, whose credits include “La La Land” and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The live show will center on ballroom routines, music and choreography performed by the touring cast.

Philadelphia is one of dozens of stops on the 2027 North American tour, which begins in January and runs into April. The tour comes to the city one night after a Feb. 3 performance at the PPL Center in Allentown.

Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. A free Mirrorball presale begins Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m., with early access to tickets and VIP packages.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2027

Time: 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Cast: Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and other “Dancing with the Stars” professionals

Tickets: Public sale begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m.; Mirrorball presale begins Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m.

Celebrity guests: To be announced

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