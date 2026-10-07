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October 07, 2026

‘Dancing with the Stars’ live tour bringing Rylee Arnold, Jenna Johnson and more pros to Philly

The Feb. 4 show at Xfinity Mobile Arena will feature a new touring troupe, with celebrity guest stars still to be announced.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Shows Dancing With The Stars
Dancing with the Stars coming to Philly Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” comes to Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Feb. 4, 2027, with Rylee Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater and other professional dancers from the TV series.

Some of the best-known pros from “Dancing with the Stars” are trading the TV ballroom for a Philadelphia arena next winter.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” comes to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2027, with Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater and other professional dancers from the ABC competition series. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The touring cast also includes Brandon Armstrong, Hailey Bills, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Adele Zaikman. Slater will return as co-host, while the show’s troupe will join the live tour for the first time with Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard and Carter Williams.

The full lineup is not finished yet. Celebrity guest stars will be announced later, giving fans another set of names to watch for before the Philadelphia stop.

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The arena production is being directed by Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, whose credits include “La La Land” and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The live show will center on ballroom routines, music and choreography performed by the touring cast.

Philadelphia is one of dozens of stops on the 2027 North American tour, which begins in January and runs into April. The tour comes to the city one night after a Feb. 3 performance at the PPL Center in Allentown.

Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. A free Mirrorball presale begins Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m., with early access to tickets and VIP packages.

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Date: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2027
Time: 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Cast: Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and other “Dancing with the Stars” professionals
Tickets: Public sale begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m.; Mirrorball presale begins Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m.
Celebrity guests: To be announced

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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