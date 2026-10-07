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October 07, 2026

4 kids injured after school bus overturns in Delaware County

The Paxton Hollow Middle School students were transported to a hospital to treat minor injuries.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Collisions
Delco School Bus Crash Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

A Marple Newtown School District bus overturned on its passenger side, injuring four students, during a collision on West Chester Pike on Wednesday morning, officials say. The image above is a stock photo.

A school bus overturned on West Chester Pike in Delaware County early Wednesday morning, sending four children to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

As a Marple Newtown School District bus was turning from Boot Road onto West Chester Pike at 7:40 a.m., another vehicle traveling westbound on West Chester Pike collided with the bus. This caused the bus to overturn on its passenger side. 

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The four Paxton Middle School students on board were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, school officials said. An adult aide was also traveling with the children and the bus driver.

Marple Newtown School District Superintendent Tina Kane did not indicate the bus driver or aide suffered injuries. The condition of the driver of the other vehicle is unknown, she said.

"We are deeply grateful to the emergency responders who assisted at the scene and to all those who showed compassion and care during such a frightening moment," Kane said in a statement. "We are especially thankful to one of our elementary principals, a former teacher and a former assistant, all of whom knew the students and immediately went to the scene to help comfort and support them."

Newtown Township police had closed the area where the crash occurred by 8:34 a.m., when they informed travelers of "heavy traffic" and promised to reopen the roadway soon.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Collisions Delaware County Injuries Crashes School Bus

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