February 19, 2025

How to stream the SS United States as it leaves Philadelphia and heads down the Delaware River

The historic ocean liner is destined to become an artificial reef off the Florida coast. But if must first make a 2-week journey to Mobile, Alabama.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SS United States
The SS United States, the ocean liner that set the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage and transported various celebrities and presidents, is leaving Philadelphia on Wednesday after nearly 30 years.

The SS United States, the historic ship that has been docked in South Philadelphia for nearly three decades, is leaving for Mobile, Alabama, where it will be cleaned and prepared to be sunk off the Florida coast. 

Tugboats began pulling the ship into the Delaware River channel Wednesday morning in preparation for its 12:51 p.m. departure from Pier 80. The ship must be moved during low tide. It will pass under the under the Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Delaware River Memorial bridges, which will be closed as the ship passes beneath them. It will take two weeks for the SS United States to reach Mobile, where it will be prepared to be turned into the world's largest artificial reef.

For people who can't gather along the Delaware River to see the ship leave, the SS United States Conservancy is livestreaming its departure on its Facebook page. The ship's full journey can be tracked via GPS on the Destin-Fort Walton Beach website. It eventually will be sunk off the coast of that Florida beach.

SS United States' departure from Philadelphia.

Posted by SS United States Conservancy on Wednesday, February 19, 2025

As the SS United States leaves Philadelphia, onlookers are expected to watch from varying viewpoints, including the IKEA parking lot at 2206 S. Columbus Blvd. in Philadelphia and Phoenix Park in Camden, New Jersey. People also are expected to gather at Fort Nassau in Brooklawn, New Jersey; Fort Mifflin in Philadelphia; Freedom Pier in Gloucester City, New Jersey Red Bank Battlefield Park in National Park, New Jersey; and RiverWinds in West Deptford, New Jersey. 

The SS United States had been docked in Philadelphia since 1996. Okaloosa County, Florida purchased the ship last year for $1 million after a lengthy legal battle and plans to invest another $10 million into transforming it into a destination for fishing and diving. The plans also include a museum that tells the story of the ship.

During its maiden voyage in 1952, the SS United States set the transatlantic speed record. It carried four presidents — Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy and a young Bill Clinton — and a number of celebrities, including Marlon Brando, Sean Connery, Walt Disney, Duke Ellington, Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe, John Wayne and Bob Hope. 

Michaela Althouse
