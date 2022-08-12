Teen is a person of interest in fatal stabbing of 64-year-old relative, Philly police say

A 16-year-old boy has been identified as a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a 64-year-old relative, police said.

The stabbing occurred at a home on the 2300 block of South 20th Street in South Philadelphia shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday, FOX29 reported.

The 64-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a second floor hallway, police said. She had been stabbed several times and was bleeding from a large laceration on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:51 a.m.

Police found a 10-to-12-inch bread knife covered in blood a foot away from her head, 6ABC reported.

Investigators said they're not sure how the boy is related to the woman, but they believe the two lived together in the home. Other relatives in the home who witnessed the stabbing are cooperating with police.

The teen had blood and cuts on his hands, police said. He was transported to Jefferson Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified a motive or announced any charges.