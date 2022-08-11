Chemical leak at Gloucester County truck stop unleashes pungent scent across South Jersey

A chemical emanating from a tanker at a truck stop in Paulsboro is the source of an acrid, gas-like odor that could be smelled across much of South Jersey and as far away as South Philadelphia on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.



Officials received hundreds of 911 calls about the scent starting around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 6ABC reported.

They identified the source of the odor as the TA Travel Center on Berkley Road and arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m., NBC10 reported.

After testing the air quality at the truck stop and in other neighborhoods impacted around South Jersey, hazmat teams concluded that there's no threat to the public.

There was a brief shelter in place order in parts of Gloucester County starting around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but it was lifted by 1:30 a.m.

The gas was identified as a fuel additive called Lubrizol, or zinc alkyldithiophosphate, by the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management.

Investigators initially believed the scent was caused by a gas leak from a truck, but they found that it was actually emanating from a trailer which was carrying 7,000 gallons of the chemical.

Lubrizol is known to cause skin irritation and eye damage according to a safety data sheet from its manufacturer, but it's not known if the chemical is harmful when inhaled.

Officials said the tanker is performing properly. It's supposed to expel the chemical in high heat. Temperatures made it into the 90s in South Jersey on Wednesday.

Hazmat crews will continue to monitor the tanker as it releases the chemical, officials say. Once that process is complete, they will remove the chemical from the area. The odor may linger for some time after that.

Police are still looking into who owns the truck. It's not yet known if any charges will be filed.

The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management will be operating a call center for residents with questions or concerns between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday. The number is (856) 384-6800.