October 08, 2018

Stefen Wisniewski tweets that his benching wasn't performance-based

By Jimmy Kempski
100818StefenWisniewski

Left guard drama!

During the Philadelphia Eagles' run to the Super Bowl last season, one of the components of their success, most observers believed, was that the team exuded strong chemistry and a healthy locker room. 

Of course, the locker room is a happier place when things are going well and you're racking up blowout wins week after week, like the 2017 Eagles did. In 2018, after a 2-3 start, the Eagles are perhaps experiencing their first taste of in-house-discord-made-public in quite some time.

During the week of practice leading up to the Eagles' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Doug Pederson decided to bench LG Stefen Wisniewski in favor of third-year pro Isaac Seumalo. That decision did not sit well with Wisniewski, who suggested that the move was not one that was performance-based.

Pederson disagreed that Wisniewski's benching was anything other than a performance issue.

"As a staff, sometimes you evaluate all your players, and if you need to make a change, you make a change," he said. "We feel comfortable with Isaac making the start this week.

"I have no idea what the other theory would be, because everything in this business is performance-based."

So, there's left guard drama.

Jimmy Kempski
