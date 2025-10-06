Steve's Prince of Steaks to open its second Bucks County location

Steve's Prince of Steaks will expand with a new shop in Warrington — the chain's second in Bucks County — with a grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The new cheesesteak shop at 404 Easton Road is across the street from the Creekview shopping center and about a mile north of the Regal Warrington Crossing movie theater. Steve's had announced plans for the expansion over the summer.

The restaurant will be Steve's fifth location, including two in Philadelphia and one in Wildwood that opened last year. The other Bucks County shop in Langhorne has been open since 2006.

The original Steve's Prince of Steaks, founded by owner Steven Iliescu, debuted in 1980 at the corner of Bustleton Avenue and St. Vincent Street in Northeast Philly. That store and another spot on Comly Road in Northeast Philly are still open. The business closed its Center City store during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve's is known for its steadfast insistence that a "true" Philadelphia cheesesteak is ordered with cheese whiz rather than provolone, mozzarella or Cooper sharp cheese. Steve's charges an extra fee for provolone and mozzarella.

In social media posts, Steve's said it will be hiring for roles at the Warrington restaurant ahead of the opening.