Stock up, stock down after the first week of 2025 Eagles training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles are five practices into their 2025 training camp, so we are a ways away from a more full evaluation of individual players and the team as a whole. Still, here are some players who are off to good starts, and some who are not.

Stock up 📈

📈 iDL Moro Ojomo: Ojomo has been a bull in a China shop the first week of camp, consistently getting into the backfield and disrupting the offense. He looks the part of a hungry, talented player ready to take advantage of an opportunity for more playing time with Milton Williams leaving in free agency.

📈 LB Jihaad Campbell: Campbell wasn't supposed to be practicing until August, but he was surprisingly ready to go from Day 1. The Eagles have listed him as a "limited" participant every day in their pre-practice injury report, but he really hasn't been limited at all. That alone means his stock is up.

But Campbell has also shown why the Eagles had him as a top 10 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has length and speed, and when he makes up his mind on where the ball is going to be, he gets there fast. It'll be fun watching him improve as he gets more and more reps and his awareness grows.

Campbell is in competition with Jeremiah Trotter for a starting LB job opposite Zack Baun. We should note here that Trotter has also had a good start to camp, as he has consistently made plays both against the pass and the run.

📈 CB Quinyon Mitchell: Mitchell had a good camp as a rookie, leaving no doubt that he was going to start and probably be pretty good. He proceeded to finish second in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

This year he looks like he is on another level. Like... top 3-5 NFL cornerback level. It's been fun watching him battle against A.J. Brown, who Mitchell has mostly gotten the better of through the first week of camp. He is a going to be a star player.

📈 WR Elijah Cooks: Cooks has had like five highlight reel plays in the last three practices. He's 6'4, 215, and he has a physical play style, bullying smaller corners and winning contested catch opportunities. In the 15 previous training camps I've covered, I'm seen my share of wide receivers start out hot, and then fade into August. So, we'll see if Cooks can keep up his high level play. But he's been too good so far to leave off this list.

📈 RB Montrell Johnson: The best rookie UDFA so far has been Johnson, a one-cut slasher who has shown some explosiveness. He'll have to play well in the preseason games to have a chance to make the roster, but he's clearly the RB4 right now behind Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, and A.J. Dillon.

Stock down 📉

📉 EDGE Azeez Ojulari: He's been invisible.

📉 OT Cameron Williams: Williams had two 1-on-1 reps on Monday. On the first rep, Ogbo Okoronkwo ran around him with ease. On his second rep, Williams false started (they just let him get away with it), and then Okoronkwo beat him to the inside, causing Williams to fall to the ground and tackle Okoronkwo on the way down. Two reps, two penalties, and two pressures against a guy that the team signed a couple weeks ago. Williams has also been beaten his share in 11-on-11's. Williams is my top candidate to be redshirt IR'd with a hangnail.

📉 C Brett Toth: It's becoming a yearly tradition putting Toth on this list. For some reason Jeff Stoutland keeps putting him out there at center, where he wastes reps because he can't shotgun snap. And this year, he's wasting first-team reps because Cam Jurgens is a limited participant because of his back injury. Why not let rookie Drew Kendall or second-year guy Trevor Keegan just get more center reps?

