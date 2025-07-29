Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 5: Sloppy offense, good defense

Day 5 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and for the first time this summer the pads were on. Let's just get right to the notes.

• Injuries:

Did not practice:

LB Zack Baun - back contusion WR Danny Gray - finger S Andrew Mukuba - shoulder WR DeVonta Smith - back tightness EDGE Nolan Smith - concussion

Limited:

LB Jihaad Campbell - shoulder iDL Jalen Carter - shoulder C Cam Jurgens - back LB Smael Mondon - illness

Carter didn't participate in team drills, but his limited practice time was his first of the summer.

Mukuba missed his second straight practice. The Eagles have a day off on Wednesday, so he'll have an extra day to heal up.

Terrace Marshall also left practice early with what looked like a leg injury.

• It was a sloppy day for the offense. There were about a half dozen pre-snap penalties (estimated), and receivers weren't getting open down the field.

The defense very clearly won the day, just as they did on Monday.



• In addition to the pre-snap penalties, there were a handful of bad snaps by Brett Toth, who is getting some first-team reps with Cam Jurgens being limited. Those typically wind up being wasted reps. Jeff Stoutland is the 🐐 and all, but I just don't understand why Toth continues to get center reps. He can't shotgun snap!



The only thing I can think of is that they maybe getting Hurts some reps in fire drill situations is worthwhile?

But they should probably just let rookie Drew Kendall get reps with the 1's and 2's.

• When Jihaad Campbell was essentially a full participant in practice from Day 1, ahead of schedule, it was assumed (by me and others) that he will start Week 1 at linebacker opposite Zack Baun. I still think that's true, but don't tell that to Jeremiah Trotter, who has had a good start to camp.



Today Trotter had a nice pop on a Will Shipley run. He also had tight coverage on a corner route by Dallas Goedert, and caused an incomplete pass.

Trotter always seems to be in the right spot, and has made plays all over the field.

• Campbell made some plays as well. He had a few run stops, and he had close coverage on Goedert, knocking him to the ground as he caught a pass for a short gain.



• Josh Uche was active and in the backfield quite a bit today. He had at least one "sack," maybe two. He did most of his damage against second-team RT Darian Kinnard. He got into the backfield very quickly on one of his pressures, around the edge.

Of the two free agent backup edge rushers, Uche has flashed more so far than Azeez Ojulari.

• Tristin McCollum had a forced fumble. He hit Darius Cooper after a catch over the middle. Cooper then got reamed out by WR coach Aaron Moorehead. Reed Blankenship also punched a ball out of A.J. Dillon's grasp, though Dillon may have already been out of bounds.



• A somewhat forgotten player sometimes is Eli Ricks, who stuck on the 53-man roster all season last year. He had a nice pass breakup in the end zone. We didn't include Ricks in our camp battle tracker at cornerback, but if he continues to play well and neither Kelee Ringo nor Adoree' Jackson stand out, then maybe Ricks could be a long shot to start?



Ringo had a better day than Jackson. He jumped a route and nearly came up with an INT. He also had a pair of nice reps against Marshall, one of which was a PBU, the other was an overthrow on a deep ball in which Ringo was in better position to make a play than Marshall.

Jackson had a pretty obvious pass interference penalty while covering Jahan Dotson, and he gave up a TD on a slant to Elijah Cooks.

• One offensive standout was Will Shipley. He made a bunch of catches today, including a TD on a nice Texas route. He also had a shifty run in the red zone. His best trait is cutting in the open field while continuing to run forward, almost sort of slalom style.



• The standout play of the day was made by WR Elijah Cooks, again. Tanner McKee fired a ball to the back of the end zone, where Cooks went up and snagged it in traffic. He was juuuust able to keep both feet in for the score. Cooks seems to make a highlight reel play every day.



And as noted above, Cooks also had a nice slant route for a TD while working against Jackson. He has been the underdog standout the first week of camp.