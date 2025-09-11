More News:

Suspect in custody after alleged road rage shooting near Stockton University

The school in Galloway Township issued a shelter-in-place order during the investigation of the off-campus incident.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Galloway Township police took a suspect into custody Thursday afternoon following a road rage shooting nearby the campus of Stockton University. Out of precaution, the school issued a shelter-in-place order during the investigation.

Galloway Township police have made an arrest in a suspected road rage shooting that happened Thursday afternoon near the campus of Stockton University, where a shelter-in-place order was issued as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of West Jimmie Leeds Road and Redwood Avenue outside the university's arboretum, police said.

One man was shot and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Authorities did not provide an update on his condition. The suspect was taken into custody several hours after the shooting at a local housing development. Police did not identify the suspect but said updates would be provided on Friday.

Shortly after the shooting, Stockton officials sent out an alert warning people to seek shelter indoors while police searched for a suspect in a white Honda CRV. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day and the shelter-in-place remained in effect until just after 4 p.m.

Stockton President Joe Bertolino said the directive was issued to protect the safety of students, staff and faculty.

"I recognize how unsettling it can be to receive an alert like that, and I want to commend you for your patience, understanding, and commitment to following the guidance provided," Bertolino said in a statement to the Stockton community.

Galloway police said anyone with information about the shooting can call in tips at 609-652-3705.

