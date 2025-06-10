Atlantic City police recover stolen guitar from rock band Heart

Atlantic City police have recovered the guitar stolen from rock band Heart last month after using surveillance footage to track down the alleged thief.

The purple, sparkly baritone Fender Telecaster, which was custom-made for Heart lead guitarist Nancy Wilson, was taken May 30, one day before the group's show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Police gave the instrument back to the venue to return to the musicians, investigators said Tuesday. A 1966 Gibson mandolin, which went missing at the same time, has not yet been found.

Police used surveillance footage to track the suspect, Garfield Bennett, 57, who was seen giving the guitar to a woman on the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue. She then put the instrument in her car, and detectives tracked the vehicle with automated license plate readers. The woman admitted to purchasing the instrument from Bennett and voluntarily surrendered it to police. She has not been charged.

“The continued use of advancing technology and the hard work and determination from our detectives and patrol officers led to the quick recovery of one of the missing instruments,” Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos said in a statement. “The Atlantic City Police Department embraces technology that allows our officers to investigate and combat crime.”

Bennett also allegedly was caught on video attempting to sell the instruments while walking around Atlantic City. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary and theft. He is not a Hard Rock employee.

Heart formed in the 1970s and is led by Wilson and her sister, Ann Wilson, and is best known for hits such as "Barracuda," "Crazy on You" and "Magic Man." The band is on tour through Aug. 30, accompanied by Upper Darby native Todd Rundgren.

In an Instagram post about the incident, Wilson expressed gratitude for the support Heart has received.

"The outpouring of love and concern has been overwhelming, and we are truly touched by the strength and compassion of this community," she wrote. "We've heard from fans, fellow musicians, media outlets and kind-hearted people from around the world — and it means the world to us."

Anyone with information about the incident or the stolen mandolin can call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or submit an anonymous text to 847411.