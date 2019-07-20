More Sports:

July 20, 2019

Straight Shooters: What Bischoff, Heyman can change, review of a big Philly wrestling weekend

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Eric Bischoff is returning to WWE in a full-time capacity to take over as Executive Director for SmackDown Live as the show gets set to move to FOX in October.

As Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman get set to take over as Executive Directors of SmackDown Live and Monday Night RAW, respectively, it really leaves up to interpretation just how much control they both will have over their shows.

So, on Episode 204 of The Straight Shooters, Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) and Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) discussed their views on what exactly needs to change from not only the on-screen product, but behind the scenes as well. If they truly have full control, what can they change? What can stay the same? Is it too late to change anything? Will any lapsed fans come back based on these two being in charge?

Also, the guys discuss a big Philly wrestling weekend after EVOLVE's 10th anniversary show at the 2300 Arena, Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson's live show at Dave & Buster's, and the Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Sunday night.

You can listen to the entire episode below, or simply download it here:



You can subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts (please rate and review us!), StitcherGoogle PlaySpreakerSpotifyiHeartRadioTuneIn Radio, SoundCloudPlayer FM and wherever else you get your podcasts!  

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio

Follow The Straight Shooters on Twitter: @ShootersRadio | Nick Piccone | Vaughn Johnson 

Facebook: facebook.com/thestraightshooters

