Meet David Harbour from Netflix's 'Stranger Things' in Philadelphia

Actor David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper on Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" is visiting Philadelphia's Delaware River waterfront on Tuesday, June 25.



Harbour will be at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, which has an outdoor roller skating rink and midway with Ferris wheel and games, for a short period of time.

It's a fitting location to promote the next chapter of "Stranger Things," since the new season appears to take place partially at a local carnival.



The meet-and-greet on Tuesday will take place from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Harbour will pose for selfies and hand out free cotton candy.

Season 3 of "Stranger Things" debuts Thursday, July 4. Below is the latest trailer.

Tuesday, June 25

3:15-3:45 p.m. | Free

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



