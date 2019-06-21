More Events:

June 21, 2019

Meet David Harbour from Netflix's 'Stranger Things' in Philadelphia

Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper will be at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest for a meet-and-greet

By Sinead Cummings
Family-Friendly Stranger Things
Summerfest Source/DRWC

The rink and Midway at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest.

Actor David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper on Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" is visiting Philadelphia's Delaware River waterfront on Tuesday, June 25.

Harbour will be at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, which has an outdoor roller skating rink and midway with Ferris wheel and games, for a short period of time.

Netflix confirms "Queer Eye" coming to Philadelphia for show's fifth season | "Taco Chronicles" is new Netflix Original all about the history of the taco

It's a fitting location to promote the next chapter of "Stranger Things," since the new season appears to take place partially at a local carnival.

The meet-and-greet on Tuesday will take place from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Harbour will pose for selfies and hand out free cotton candy.

Season 3 of "Stranger Things" debuts Thursday, July 4. Below is the latest trailer.

"Stranger Things" David Harbour Meet-and-Greet

Tuesday, June 25
3:15-3:45 p.m. | Free
Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest
101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

