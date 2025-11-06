What to stream: 'Sorry, Baby,' 'Paddington 2' and 'Double Indemnity'

Now that the 2025 elections are over and the political maps are put away for another day, you probably need something else to watch. And after marathoning Halloween movies all October, a reprieve from the blood and guts might be for the best.

Luckily, there's a new crop of movies and shows now streaming. Lean into the warm embrace of "Paddington 2" on Netflix or dim the lights for the film noir "Double Indemnity," recently added to Prime. An affecting A24 drama has also landed on Max, and a short-lived series on '70s feminism and porn (it's a comedy!) has found a new home.

'Sorry, Baby'

After a theatrical run this summer, one of the year's best films has hit Max. "Sorry, Baby" is a series of vignettes in the life of Agnes, a college professor recovering from a sexual assault. Her healing journey is naturally messy, but she gets help from her best friend (Naomi Ackie), a sympathetic stranger (John Carroll Lynch) and the stray cat she brings home one day. The drama is a particular showcase for writer/director/star Eva Victor, who demonstrates radical empathy and a mastery of dialogue in their directorial debut.

'Paddington 2'

Forget chicken noodle soup or a good night's rest; "Paddington 2" is the cure for whatever ails you. The delightful family film finds Paddington, the kind-hearted bear from the jungles of Peru, locked up in London for a crime he didn't commit. While his adoptive family of humans tries to prove his innocence, our ursine hero tries to make the best of his time in prison by brewing batches of marmalade for his fellow inmates. Watch it on Netflix, and make sure to stick around for the end credits.

'Minx'

The scene is 1970s Los Angeles. Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) is an ambitious young woman determined to bring her feminist magazine to life. When she strikes out everywhere else, she reluctantly turns to a porn publisher (Jake Johnson). Together, they create Minx, a magazine that pairs Joyce's political essays with nude male photo spreads.

Much like Joyce's original concept, this comedy was a tough sell. It debuted on Max, which canceled the series after one season — even though the cast and crew was deep into production on Season 2. Max later wiped "Minx" from its platform. Starz picked up the show for a second season, but ultimately axed it, too.

Now, as of Tuesday, it's on Netflix. In its short life, "Minx" raised thought-provoking questions about feminism, sexuality and the compromises inherent in making commercial art. Fans of "New Girl" will also enjoy Johnson's turn as a lovable sleazeball with a closet full of leisure suits.

'Double Indemnity'

Some people — including, perhaps, this writer — observe the movie holiday Noirvember. Coined by writer Marya E. Gates, it's an excuse to watch film noir during the month of November, when the darkening days match the look of these shadowy crime flicks. And they don't get much better than "Double Indemnity."

The 1944 classic, newly streaming on Prime, is told in flashback by insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray). After a flirtatious visit to the home of Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck), he conspires with her to bump off her husband for the policy payout. But like so many doomed noir couples, Walter and Phyllis turn on each other as the cracks appear in their con.

Stanwyck, despite a truly unfortunate wig, is the ultimate noir villainess. She and MacMurray shine their brightest in their initial encounter, a mischievous master class of innuendo. Check it out below:

