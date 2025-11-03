More Culture:

November 03, 2025

Tyra Banks, Snoop Dogg appear in trailer for final season of 'Bel-Air'

The teaser also hints at major storylines for the last batch of episodes, which premiere Monday, Nov. 24, on Peacock.

Bel-Air trailer Snoop Dogg Robert Deutsch/Katie Stratman/USA TODAY NETWORK/Imagn Images

Tyra Banks and Snoop Dogg have roles in the fourth and final season of 'Bel-Air.' A new trailer offers brief glimpses of the stars.

Tyra Banks and Snoop Dogg will help "Bel-Air" take its final bow. A new trailer offers fans their first glimpses of the guest stars, who will appear on the Peacock series' last season.

"Bel-Air," the gritty reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," will kick off its fourth and final season Monday, Nov. 24. The show will follow Will (West Philly native Jabari Banks) and his cousin Carlton (Olly Sholotan) through their senior year of high school, as both teens struggle to secure the futures they want. Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) have their own challenges to navigate; the teaser shows a brief glimpse of the family matriarch cradling her swollen belly, suggesting "Bel-Air" is making good on the pregnancy cliffhanger it introduced in the Season 3 finale.

Vivian will also have to contend with Tyra Banks' character, "a former college classmate with a big personality who Viv is reluctantly reunited with," per NBC. The model-actress appeared as Will's ex-girlfriend from Philadelphia in the original sitcom, though the two characters are apparently unrelated. 

Less is known about Snoop Dogg's role in the series. He appears in a quick shot around the 1:23 mark of the trailer, right after a flash of Banks. Form your own theories about his character after watching the clip below:


