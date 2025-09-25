What to Stream: 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Death Becomes Her,' 'The Lost Bus'

Streaming services are betting their viewers are ready to indulge in autumnal classics, with back-to-school stories, cult-classic body horror films and a weekly dose of reality competition on the upcoming TV slate.

Emmy-winning "Abbott Elementary" returns for its fifth season, and showrunner and West Philly native Quinta Brunson has promised it will involve more romance, drama and laughs.

Here's what to know about the antics at Abbott and three other upcoming streaming releases:

'Abbott Elementary'

A new teacher, played by "Shrinking's" Luke Tennie, joins the staff for this upcoming season, and Bronson said some relationship milestones are on the horizon for her character, Janine, and Gregory (Tyler James Williams).

Brunson also teased the staff will come together "tackle something really, really, really major – and a big game-changer that could make or break them (with) some significant shakeups," at the school, as reported by Deadline. So that doesn't exactly narrow things down.

A new trailer shows the cast, including Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Ava (Janelle James), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti), dealing with overcrowded classrooms, rambunctious students and a caved-in ceiling. Philly fans can also look forward to an episode set and filmed at a Phillies game, which just so happened to overlap with Kyle Schwarber hitting an MLB record-tying four home runs in a game.

The season premiere will air at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, on ABC and will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max.

'Dancing with the Stars'

What do you get when you combine a famed wildlife conservationist, a handful of social media influencers, reality TV stars and a couple of professional athletes and throw them into the pressure-cooker world of professional ballroom dance? Evidently, you get one of the most watched entertainment shows in America. The show's 34th season began Sept. 16 and is broadcast on Tuesdays. After two episodes, this season is already stealing the hearts and free time of millions. Check out stars like wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and influencers Alix Earle and Hilaria Baldwin as they embark on a journey of ballroom dance performances abiding by assigned styles and nightly themes including TikTok, Disney and Halloween. The show is also entirely live — which means at any moment viewers could witness the most triumphant or humiliating moment in a C-list celebrity's life. (Spoiler alert: There was a double elimination last week.) The show's third episode will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+, and it will be available for streaming the next day on ABC.com and Hulu, where the previous two episodes can also be binged.

'The Lost Bus'

Loosely based off a true story, Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera star in Academy Award-winning director Paul Greengrass' survival action thriller film that will make its Apple TV debut next week. "Task" creator and Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby's production company, Blumhouse, also had a hand in the movie's production.

The story follows McConaughey as a school bus driver and Ferrera as a teacher, both on a mission to save 22 children from a deadly inferno in the foothills of California. The movie has been hailed for the actors' performances and adrenaline-boosting action sequences.

"The Lost Bus" will be available on Apple TV on Friday, Oct. 3.

'Death Becomes Her'

Nothing screams Halloween like a cult-classic comedy/horror film with a less-than-stellar approval rating from professional critics and a campy stage adaptation (looking at you, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show.") Luckily for viewers, "Death Becomes Her" fits the bill perfectly.

Starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis, the satirical dark comedy follows two women on the hunt for eternal youth and revenge on their lover and each other. What follows is 100 minutes of a group of acclaimed actors indulging in a journey of pure spite, drama and Oscar Award-winning visual effects which are worth watching for if nothing else.

"Death Becomes Her" will be available on Netflix starting Wednesday, Oct. 1.